Kate Middleton Spokesperson Makes Concerning U-Turn Describing Her Recovery Timeline

Ever since Catherine, Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, she has reportedly been receiving treatment and keeping away from the public eye. The princess hasn't been involved in any public engagements since 2023, so news that she has been briefed regarding a new report from Her Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood may inspire excitement that she is making her return to the public. Unfortunately, according to Kensington Palace, this doesn't mean that we'll be seeing Kate anytime soon.

News of Kate's involvement in a project comes just short of a month after King Charles III announced that he's resuming public engagements amidst his own cancer recovery. Yet, per BBC, a spokesman for Kensington Palace noted, "The princess is not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team." Furthermore, a royal aide told the Daily Mail that the palace has "been really clear that she needs the space and the privacy to recover right now. She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors." While the palace isn't sharing any specific news on Kate's health, it's clear that there hasn't been enough improvement for her to go full-speed ahead back into public engagements like her father-in-law. Still, there does seem to be a bit of good news here; Kate is tending to some projects behind the scenes.