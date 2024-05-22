Giuliana Rancic's Controversial Past Has Come Back To Bite Her Once More

Giuliana Rancic's offensive remarks about Zendaya on "Fashion Police" continue to garner backlash nearly a decade later. When the fashion talk show hosts discussed the actor's 2015 Oscars outfit, Rancic wasn't too impressed by a teenage Zendaya's decision to wear her hair in dreadlocks. After arguing that it wasn't a good fit for her slender body type, Rancic commented, "I feel like she smells like patchouli oil. [...] Maybe weed," (via YouTube). After the racist quip resulted in numerous negative comments, alongside a powerful response from Zendaya herself, the TV personality took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to apologize for hurting people's feelings.

However, Rancic maintained that her words weren't racially motivated, and she was simply using the descriptors to evoke "a Bohemian chic look." Later, the E! star offered a more elaborate apology on "Fashion Police" itself. Amidst the controversy, her co-host, Kelly Osbourne, took to X to stress that she didn't stand behind Rancic's comments while urging the people in power to take appropriate action or else she would walk away from the show. The outspoken celebrity seemingly didn't believe that the public apology was enough, and Osbourne left "Fashion Police" days later.

During a May 2024 episode of her family's podcast, "The Osbournes," Sharon Osbourne mentioned Rancic by name. In response, her daughter scoffed, "We don't need to give her any f*****g anything." Furthermore, she recalled how the controversy had altered her perception of a job she once adored, admitting, "It turned into this whole thing, and it made me take a long hard look at where I was, and it made me realize that I didn't wanna be there without Joan [Rivers]."