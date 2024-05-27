Everything We Know About Abby Lee Miller's Time In Prison

Before Abby Lee Miller bagged herself a spot on "Dance Moms," she was in a dire financial state. According to TMZ, the then-dance studio owner filed for bankruptcy in 2010 after accruing over $400,000 in real estate taxes. While her finances improved in 2011 after joining the hit reality show, the filing still stood. Then, in 2015, Miller was charged with bankruptcy fraud for keeping $775,000 of her "Dance Moms" income concealed from creditors. Furthermore, prosecutors alleged that she had brought $120,000 worth of undisclosed income from Australia through United States customs in 2014.

Miller managed to smuggle the large sum into the country by distributing it in smaller amounts to her employees in bags. It's worth noting that U.S. Customs laws require passengers to declare amounts greater than $10,000. A federal grand jury in Pittsburgh indicted Miller on 20 counts of fraud in October 2015 and she first pleaded not guilty to the bankruptcy charges. However, in 2016, Miller changed her plea, acknowledging one guilty count relating to bankruptcy fraud and another regarding her custom laws violation. In May 2017, the reality star was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for fraud.

Additionally, she had to shell out $40,000 in fines and a further $120,000 to cover her customs violation. The star choreographer only spent eight months in prison and was released in March 2018. In the years that followed, Miller shared all the highs and lows of her time behind bars.