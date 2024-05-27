How Alina Habba Describes Her Treatment In Court As Trump's Lawyer

Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba may have become more well-known after representing the former president in his 2023 E. Jean Carroll defamation case but Habba has actually been representing Trump much longer than that. In fact, she's been his lawyer for years, and as such, Habba has noticed how judges regard her slightly differently as a result. "I have never been treated the way I'm treated when I walk into court and I say I represent President Trump," she informed Newsweek. With just that part of her statement alone, one imagines that the behavior could go one of two ways — either the judges are impressed that she's the representative of a former president or they're critical and irritated.

From Habba's perspective, it's definitely the latter. On an episode of Newsmax's "Carl Higbie Frontline," she discussed the alleged negative reaction from judges towards both Trump and his legal representatives, claiming, "They try and make attorneys on the team look or seem like they don't know what they're doing." Habba offered an example of how she felt that the judge in one of the cases in which she represented Trump was making it seem like she was incompetent to the press that were reporting on the case. "I remember thinking, 'you're doing this on purpose. You're doing this in front of a jury. You're doing this in front of the press, and the jury is impressionable to them,'" she recalled. And it didn't end there.