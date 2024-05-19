Alina Habba Has Been Representing Donald Trump For Longer Than We Thought

Alina Habba became immensely popular during E. Jean Carroll's 2023 defamation suit, but the New Jersey lawyer had been representing Donald Trump for years before that. She officially became his attorney in 2021, two years after they first met. In September of that year, Mr. Trump and his new attorney sued The New York Times, three reporters, and Mary Trump for the Times' Pulitzer-winning story that exposed his family's tax evasion.

The Habba-Trump team was also on defense against 2017 defamation claims from former reality TV star Summer Zervos, who'd previously alleged that Donald had sexually assaulted her. However, shortly after Habba began working for the former president, Zervos withdrew the case. Her timing — as well as Habba's spirited media appearances — made many conclude that the New Jersey lawyer had worked magic behind the scenes.

Habba even told ABC that Zervos "had no choice" but to drop the case, and Donald pointed to the abandoned suit as an exoneration. In reality, The Daily Beast reports that, per an unnamed source, Zervos actually dropped the suit because it had stretched on for nearly four years. Nonetheless, Alina Habba continued to curate a reputation as an ardent and vocal supporter of Trump's, passionately defending him on television shows, at rallies, and in courtrooms. Unfortunately for her, she seems to have more success defending her client when judges aren't present.