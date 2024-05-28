Kate Middleton's Absence From The Royal Scene Casts Spotlight On Princess Beatrice

Catherine, Princess of Wales, hasn't been out and about at any royal engagements since Christmas 2023 due to her abdominal surgery in January 2024 and a discovery of cancer that she announced in March 2024. Because of Kate Middleton's absence from the royal scene, Princess Beatrice is now getting the chance to participate in more royal duties. Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and the cousin of William, Prince of Wales.

In May 2024, multiple sources told the Daily Mail that King Charles III (who, like Kate, is undergoing cancer treatment) wants Beatrice to be present at more royal engagements while others cannot be there. They also believed he'd be interested in Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie participating as well, with one source telling the outlet, "[Charles] is looking to bring in some fresh blood, and he's looking to Beatrice and Eugenie. He thinks that they've grown into very sensible, lovely women who he thinks could be a real asset."

That same source also shared that Beatrice is very interested in more of the royal limelight. Reportedly, her father tried to get her and Eugenie more prominent places in the royal family about eight years prior to them being asked to do more.