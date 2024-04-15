Royal Family Members Who Will Never Be Working Royals

Although there are many members of the British royal family, full-time working royals are only those who dedicate their time to attending royal events, going on diplomatic trips, overseeing charities, and otherwise supporting the crown. These members do not have careers outside of their position. They are expected to dedicate all of their working hours to the monarchy.

In recent years, the number of working royals has decreased, beginning with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping back from their positions. Then, Prince Andrew gave up his duties following his association with Jeffrey Epstein. Later, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving King Charles III to take her place. As of this writing, the only full-time senior royals are King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Catherine, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

With both Charles and Catherine mostly out of commission while seeking treatment for cancer, many key members will need to take time for themselves and their families. These changes have many wondering who can step in to fill in the gaps. Several lesser-known royals may be called upon to serve, but others, as detailed below, are far less likely to take on the mantle.