Details About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Friendship With Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid

Together, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make up one of Hollywood's ultimate power couples. It's safe to assume this pair has their fair share of high-profile double dates with other couples. One of those couples is none other than actor Bradley Cooper and model Gigi Hadid. Any celeb gossip lover would pay big money to be a fly on the wall on a double date with these stars, but they don't tend to be too open about their hangouts. Luckily, while we may not be able to hang out with these celebs IRL, we do have all the details on how this pop star, football player, supermodel, and movie star became the ultimate Hollywood clique.

Swift and Hadid have been friends for years, and Hadid made her feelings about her BFF's new beau known as soon as news broke about Swift and Travis' romance. In November 2023, Perez Hilton posted a rumor to Instagram claiming that Hadid wasn't so keen on Swift's new relationship. The model was quick to respond to the post, saying, "We are all over the moon for our girl. Period." with a flaming heart emoji. This show of support came just a month after rumors started swirling about Hadid having a famous boyfriend of her own. The then-48-year-old Cooper and 28-year-old Hadid were first spotted out and about together in October 2023. With perfectly aligned relationship timelines like that, it's no surprise that these two power couples have enjoyed each other's company ever since.