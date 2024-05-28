Details About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Friendship With Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid
Together, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make up one of Hollywood's ultimate power couples. It's safe to assume this pair has their fair share of high-profile double dates with other couples. One of those couples is none other than actor Bradley Cooper and model Gigi Hadid. Any celeb gossip lover would pay big money to be a fly on the wall on a double date with these stars, but they don't tend to be too open about their hangouts. Luckily, while we may not be able to hang out with these celebs IRL, we do have all the details on how this pop star, football player, supermodel, and movie star became the ultimate Hollywood clique.
Swift and Hadid have been friends for years, and Hadid made her feelings about her BFF's new beau known as soon as news broke about Swift and Travis' romance. In November 2023, Perez Hilton posted a rumor to Instagram claiming that Hadid wasn't so keen on Swift's new relationship. The model was quick to respond to the post, saying, "We are all over the moon for our girl. Period." with a flaming heart emoji. This show of support came just a month after rumors started swirling about Hadid having a famous boyfriend of her own. The then-48-year-old Cooper and 28-year-old Hadid were first spotted out and about together in October 2023. With perfectly aligned relationship timelines like that, it's no surprise that these two power couples have enjoyed each other's company ever since.
The friends spent a weekend away together
Between March and May 2024, Taylor Swift took a much needed break from the Eras Tour. During her time off, the star released her 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department." On April 23, Swift's pal, Gigi Hadid, turned 29, and ahead of her big birthday, she and Bradley Cooper headed out on a couples' weekend away with Swift and Travis Kelce. The power couples visited Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
After the trip, at QVC's Age of Possibility summit in Las Vegas on April 24, Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, mentioned she had received a photo from Travis during the star-studded getaway. According to Donna, while the pals were in California, Travis realized that Cooper would also be attending the QVC event. Cooper caught up with Donna when he arrived at the event in his food truck, and Donna reportedly greeted him, saying, "Travis told me you were going to be here" (via People).
Travis may have shared some pics from the trip with his mom, but Hadid was kind enough to share some with Instagram. While the model didn't include any photos of Cooper, Swift, or Travis in the post, which she captioned, "twas my bday (week)... feelin so grateful," she did include some pics that were clearly taken on the California getaway. Based on the post, we can tell that their vacation featured multiple hikes, beautiful nature, and plenty of R&R.
Travis, Gigi, and Bradley make great Swifties
Just like these celeb romances, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's friendship with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper isn't just a flash in the pan. It's clear that these friendships have continued after their weekend away. In May, Swift resumed the Eras Tour. For this portion of the record-breaking tour, she headed to Europe, and her pals were front and center in the audience during her first weekend back. At Swift's Paris show on Sunday, May 12, Travis, Hadid, and Cooper were all seen in a private box dancing the night away.
Multiple fellow Eras Tour goers posted videos to X, formerly known as Twitter, showing the trio singing along to Swift's hits. They danced to her song "Blank Space," as well as a song from her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," called "So High School," which many fans believe is about Kelce. Swift's beau and her BFF clearly knew her songs by heart, and while Cooper's dancing may have been worse than we expected, their support for their superstar friend was unmatched. Even for a star as big as Swift, it surely means a lot to have the people she loves supporting her at her shows and friends who welcome her boyfriend into the group with open arms. Here's hoping they have plenty more double dates in the future.