The Stunning Transformation Of Hannah Dodd

In the third season of "Bridgerton," a brand new actor joined the screen family's cast. Hannah Dodd replaced Ruby Stokes as Francesca, the sixth child in the Bridgerton family tree. In the series by Julia Quinn upon which the Netflix series is based, Francesca has her own love story — in other words, chances are, Dodd will be the romantic lead in one of the "Bridgerton" seasons to come.

While Dodd may be a new face to many "Bridgerton" fans, the young actor has already had a pretty impressive career. After beginning as a dancer, she moved into modeling and acting as a young adult, quickly landing a campaign with Burberry and acting roles alongside the likes of Sienna Miller, Millie Bobby Brown, and Angelina Jolie. After going from a job in a London pub to the glamour of Hollywood, friends dubbed her "Cinderella." "Bridgerton" may be her big break, but we're willing to bet it won't be her last.