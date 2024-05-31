Tragic Details About HGTV Star Jonathan Knight's Life

It seems like Jonathan Knight has it all. He's seen the dizzying heights of pop star fame as one fifth of the boyband New Kids on the Block, is the super charismatic co-host of HGTV's hugely popular "Farmhouse Fixer," and he's been happily married to his husband Harley Rodriguez since 2022. But it turns out this star hasn't had the easiest of roads to reach his happily ever after.

One of the star's toughest challenges came with the prospect of sharing his sexuality with the world, as he's shared he was once advised to keep the fact that he's gay under wraps. Speaking on the "Frosted Tips with Lance Bass" podcast in 2023, Knight claimed New Kids on the Block's manager specifically urged him not to come out. "He pulled me aside and he was like, 'If anybody finds out, then your career is over, the New Kids' career is over. My career is over... Sony's going to lose money.' It was just so much pressure and looking back, that's a lot of pressure to put on somebody who is just trying to figure out the world themselves," he shared. Thankfully, Knight pushed past the backlash and was able to live life as his true self unapologetically — but that's certainly not the only heartache he's experienced in his life, which has been fraught with anxiety attacks and heartbreaking attempts to become a father.

