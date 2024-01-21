Our Body Language Experts Weigh In On How Harry & Meghan's Relationship Has Changed Since Leaving The U.K.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not had an easy go of it since they stepped down as senior royals in January 2020. The couple has since settled in the Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California, and carved out a life for themselves and their two children. The couple has been much more vocal about their lives since they parted ways with the royal family, through their Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan" and Harry's memoir, "Spare." Despite this tell-all attitude, we're still occasionally mystified by the couple and benefit from some professional interpretations from body language experts.

We got an expert to break down Prince Harry's non-verbal cues with past girlfriends compared to those with Meghan and even got a body language expert to examine Harry and Meghan's Christmas card from 2023 as it departs so starkly from the card sent out by Prince William and Princess Catherine. Once again, we've sought out the expertise of body language experts to decipher the postures and poses of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. This time, our specific inquiry is to understand how their relationship has changed since they left the United Kingdom. In this exclusive report, The List spoke with three world-renowned body language experts to get the real story of what's going on with the couple, and the results are quite interesting. We moved chronologically through Harry and Meghan's major public moments since moving to the U.S. to get a better grasp of their story.