Celine Dion's Heartbreaking Health Struggles In Doc Trailer Prove She's Even Stronger Than We Knew
Celine Dion's powerhouse vocals and onstage energy make her appear larger than life and virtually unstoppable, which made her heartbreaking diagnosis of a rare neurological disease called stiff-person syndrome in late 2022 all the more tragic. Since her diagnosis, Dion has had to cancel tour dates, endure intense physical therapy, and deal with the emotional and mental toll of being forced to stop doing what you love the most.
While Dion's 2023 tour cancellations shed an alarming light on her ongoing health issues, she has borne most of the weight of her struggles behind closed doors with occasional social media posts to update and reconnect with her fans. However, a new documentary set to release in June 2024 titled "I Am: Celine Dion" offers a harrowing glimpse into what life with stiff-person syndrome has been like for the best-selling artist.
The trailer for the documentary, directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, was released on May 23, 2024. The two-minute clip shows Dion at her best — performing, interacting with fans, perusing her extensive wardrobe. It also provides a glimpse into the harder moments that prove the international superstar is even stronger than we realized.
Celine Dion's determination is made clear in the documentary trailer
According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, stiff-person syndrome is an incurable, progressive neurological disorder. Symptoms can worsen to the point of paralysis, and the only treatments available are therapeutic to lessen symptoms like muscle spasms, stiffness, and heightened physical and emotional sensitivity. As Dion's tour cancellation shows, SPS can make performing all but impossible.
Dion admitted in the documentary that the challenge of performing paled in comparison to the emotional and mental challenge of canceling her shows. The "I Am Celine Dion" trailer shows the singer working through her therapeutic treatments for stiff-person syndrome, including an extensive oral medication regimen and intense physical therapy sessions.
"It's not hard to do a show. It's hard to cancel a show. I'm working hard every day, and I have to admit it's been a struggle. I miss it so much. The people, I miss them. If I can't run, I'll walk. If I can't walk, I'll crawl. I won't stop," Dion said through tears. "I Am: Celine Dion" will be released on Prime Video on June 25, 2024. "Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit," a statement on Dion's Instagram read.