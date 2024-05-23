Celine Dion's Heartbreaking Health Struggles In Doc Trailer Prove She's Even Stronger Than We Knew

Celine Dion's powerhouse vocals and onstage energy make her appear larger than life and virtually unstoppable, which made her heartbreaking diagnosis of a rare neurological disease called stiff-person syndrome in late 2022 all the more tragic. Since her diagnosis, Dion has had to cancel tour dates, endure intense physical therapy, and deal with the emotional and mental toll of being forced to stop doing what you love the most.

While Dion's 2023 tour cancellations shed an alarming light on her ongoing health issues, she has borne most of the weight of her struggles behind closed doors with occasional social media posts to update and reconnect with her fans. However, a new documentary set to release in June 2024 titled "I Am: Celine Dion" offers a harrowing glimpse into what life with stiff-person syndrome has been like for the best-selling artist.

The trailer for the documentary, directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, was released on May 23, 2024. The two-minute clip shows Dion at her best — performing, interacting with fans, perusing her extensive wardrobe. It also provides a glimpse into the harder moments that prove the international superstar is even stronger than we realized.