Why Obama's Half-Brother Malik Joined Trump During His 2016 Presidential Debate
Barack Obama and his half-brother Malik once had a close relationship. After Obama became the 44th president, Malik visited the White House several times, though their relationship turned tumultuous, which the Kenyan native has largely blamed on Obama's failure to help him after becoming powerful. In an effort to distance himself from the Democratic party, Malik, who holds dual residency in the U.S. and Kenya, pledged his allegiance to Donald Trump.
In July 2016, Malik explained what attracted him to the real estate entrepreneur turned politician. "I like Donald Trump because he speaks from the heart," Malik told The New York Post, adding "Make America Great Again is a great slogan. I would like to meet him." This wish would be granted in October of that year, when Malik not only got to meet Trump, but was also his guest of honor during the 2016 presidential debate. Having similar beliefs, it was only fitting that Malik attended, making his feelings for Trump known ahead of the big night.
Malik agreed Trump's policy changes
Malik Obama found Donald Trump and his ideas for the country to be much more beneficial than those of Barack Obama. One such controversial measure that impressed him was Trump's desire to temporarily prohibit Muslims from coming to the United States. Despite Malik being Muslim himself, he felt the move was necessary. Following his public support, the Mar-a-Lago resident also expressed his excitement about hanging out with Malik at the debate against opponent, Hillary Clinton, telling Page Six, "I look very much forward to meeting and being with Malik. He gets it far better than his brother."
Malik had a front row seat to Clinton and Trump's sparring during the October 2016 debate. Malik continued to send love to Trump after he secured the 45th presidency. When the 2020 election came around, he made no secret about where his vote would go. He told the New York Post (via Front Page Mag), "110 percent still with Trump. He's not fake. He tells us the way he sees it. He's bold and fearless and he's tough." While his endorsement has been consistent, it may have something to do with Malik's disdain for Barack Obama, who he believes turned his back on his roots.
Malik says his brother changed after being successful
Malik Obama and the former country leader were close for quite some time. Obama grew up in Hawaii with his mother, while his father's side, including his other half-siblings, lived in Africa. Still, Malik was the best man at Obama's wedding to Michelle in October 1992. The "A Promised Land" author returned the favor when his brother wed one of his wives. However, things soured between the pair, which may have been Malik's motive for aligning with Trump, who has criticized Obama in the past.
One reason for tension between the two is the Barack H. Obama Foundation, which was founded by Malik. He claims Obama offered little backing to the organization and even wanted him to shut it down completely. Another rift between the siblings arrived in July 2015, when Malik reportedly urged Obama to intervene when their Aunt Hawa was at risk of her home caving in. During a visit to Kenya that year, Malik claims in his July 2020 book, "Big Bad Brother From Kenya" that he pleaded with Obama to build their aunt a new home, though the powerful leader allegedly refused. No matter the root of Malik's support for Trump, as the 2024 election inched closer, he again expressed that he would be voting for the one-time reality TV star, though its unclear if he received another debate invite.