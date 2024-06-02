Why Obama's Half-Brother Malik Joined Trump During His 2016 Presidential Debate

Malik Obama found Donald Trump and his ideas for the country to be much more beneficial than those of Barack Obama. One such controversial measure that impressed him was Trump's desire to temporarily prohibit Muslims from coming to the United States. Despite Malik being Muslim himself, he felt the move was necessary. Following his public support, the Mar-a-Lago resident also expressed his excitement about hanging out with Malik at the debate against opponent, Hillary Clinton, telling Page Six, "I look very much forward to meeting and being with Malik. He gets it far better than his brother."

Malik had a front row seat to Clinton and Trump's sparring during the October 2016 debate. Malik continued to send love to Trump after he secured the 45th presidency. When the 2020 election came around, he made no secret about where his vote would go. He told the New York Post (via Front Page Mag), "110 percent still with Trump. He's not fake. He tells us the way he sees it. He's bold and fearless and he's tough." While his endorsement has been consistent, it may have something to do with Malik's disdain for Barack Obama, who he believes turned his back on his roots.