Details About Hunter Biden's Dating Site Scandal
Hunter Biden has had his fair share of drama. From the paternity suit filed by exotic dancer Lunden Roberts to his admitted history of drug abuse, Hunter has found himself in many controversial situations. However, his dating site scandal may have been among the most surprising.
The Ashley Madison data breach of July 2015 exposed the names of millions of people who signed up for the website in hopes of having an extramarital affair. Several famous people were outed in the breach, including Biden. A profile registered to his full name, Robert Hunter Biden, and email address had been a member of Ashley Madison since 2014. The page also stated that he was actively seeking "anything goes," which alluded to him being open to any form of relationship. At the time, Biden was still married to his first wife Kathleen Buhle. While the evidence suggested that he was actively seeking a mistress, Biden maintained that there was a logical explanation for his presence on the platform.
Hunter Biden denied having an Ashley Madison profile
After news broke that Hunter Biden's name had appeared in the Ashley Madison data breach, he vehemently denied any involvement with the site. According to the father of five, someone else had used his information to open the account. When speaking with Breitbart News in August 2015, he suggested that his affiliation with an Ukrainian gas company may have been the cause. At the time, it was believed that Biden's appointment to the board angered Russia. "I am certain that the account in question is not mine. This account was clearly set up by someone else without my knowledge and I first learned about the account in question from the media," he told the outlet.
While it's unclear if Ashley Madison helped Biden have any outside relationships, he still found a way to step out on his marriage. Once his wife Kathleen Buhle learned that he'd was having an affair with his late brother Beau's widow, Hallie, she filed for divorce in 2016. This would not be the last time Biden had scandalous interactions with women that were made public.
Hunter Biden had a love child with an exotic dancer
Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle's divorce was finalized in April 2017, which allowed him to start dating Hallie openly. However, he also cheated on her with exotic dancer, Lunden Roberts. Once again, a dating site wasn't needed. The two met in 2017 while Roberts was working at the Mpire strip club in Washington, D.C. They dated for nine months, with Roberts even being employed by Biden's consulting firm, Rosemont Seneca. However, Biden reportedly had her taken off the payroll and tried to deny ever meeting Roberts after she gave birth to their daughter Navy in August 2018. The two would become locked in a paternity and child support battle that wouldn't be settled until March 2020.
In the midst of his paternity battle with Roberts, Hunter Biden married Melissa Batya Cohen in May 2019. Though the couple has endured issues, such as Biden's legal woes putting a strain on their marriage, the two were still together in May 2024 despite Republicans sifting through his personal life on the floor of Congress.