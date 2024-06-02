Details About Hunter Biden's Dating Site Scandal

Hunter Biden has had his fair share of drama. From the paternity suit filed by exotic dancer Lunden Roberts to his admitted history of drug abuse, Hunter has found himself in many controversial situations. However, his dating site scandal may have been among the most surprising.

The Ashley Madison data breach of July 2015 exposed the names of millions of people who signed up for the website in hopes of having an extramarital affair. Several famous people were outed in the breach, including Biden. A profile registered to his full name, Robert Hunter Biden, and email address had been a member of Ashley Madison since 2014. The page also stated that he was actively seeking "anything goes," which alluded to him being open to any form of relationship. At the time, Biden was still married to his first wife Kathleen Buhle. While the evidence suggested that he was actively seeking a mistress, Biden maintained that there was a logical explanation for his presence on the platform.

