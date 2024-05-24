Travis Kelce's Reaction To Harrison Butker Aren't What Taylor Swift Fans Hoped For

So far in 2024, Travis Kelce had been making perhaps the most off-season headlines of any Kansas City Chiefs player, thanks to Travis's relationship with Taylor Swift. But in May, he may have been surpassed by kicker Harrison Butker whose speech at the May 11 commencement ceremony for Benedictine College went viral. Butker's speech touched on several hot-button issues from abortion to COVID lockdowns to men's and women's "rightful" (well, what he thought was rightful) positions in life.

Critics slammed Butker's speech online, with some calling it misogynistic, and one frequently referenced section by critics was when Butker spoke to the women in the audience, saying that they "have had the most diabolical lies told to you. [...] Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world" (via Today).

On an episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce asked Travis about the speech. While Swifties may have been hoping for a full-throated denouncement of some of the more problematic aspects of Butker's commencement address, Travis took the diplomatic route. "I can't say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids," Travis said, "and I don't think that I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views, of how to go about life, that's just not who I am."