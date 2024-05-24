Eric Trump's Trump Store Promo Has Critics Saying The Same Thing

Social media users are not happy with the Trump clan's latest attempt at scoring some cash. Over the last few years, Donald Trump's legal troubles have garnered a pretty hefty price tag. From Trump being ordered to pay $83 million to E. Jean Carroll for defamation to the New York State Supreme Court slapping him with over $454 million in fraud damages, the controversial figure's wallet has seen better days. But despite his staggering financial fees, Trump has remained adamant that he has more than enough money to get by. "Through hard work, talent, and luck, I currently have almost five hundred million dollars in cash, a substantial amount of which I intend to use in my campaign for president," he wrote on Truth Social in March, per NBC News.

However, Trump and his family's recent business moves have hinted that they are pulling out all the stops to make money for his legal fees and 2024 presidential campaign. In March 2024, Trump stirred up controversy by endorsing God Bless the USA Bibles priced at $59.99. A month prior, the former president revealed another brand partnership at SneakerCon where Trump unveiled a line of gold sneakers. While many of Trump's loyal followers embraced the aforementioned business endeavors, his 2024 Memorial Day merchandise sale received heaps of backlash, with Eric Trump receiving the brunt of criticism.