Eric Trump's Trump Store Promo Has Critics Saying The Same Thing
Social media users are not happy with the Trump clan's latest attempt at scoring some cash. Over the last few years, Donald Trump's legal troubles have garnered a pretty hefty price tag. From Trump being ordered to pay $83 million to E. Jean Carroll for defamation to the New York State Supreme Court slapping him with over $454 million in fraud damages, the controversial figure's wallet has seen better days. But despite his staggering financial fees, Trump has remained adamant that he has more than enough money to get by. "Through hard work, talent, and luck, I currently have almost five hundred million dollars in cash, a substantial amount of which I intend to use in my campaign for president," he wrote on Truth Social in March, per NBC News.
However, Trump and his family's recent business moves have hinted that they are pulling out all the stops to make money for his legal fees and 2024 presidential campaign. In March 2024, Trump stirred up controversy by endorsing God Bless the USA Bibles priced at $59.99. A month prior, the former president revealed another brand partnership at SneakerCon where Trump unveiled a line of gold sneakers. While many of Trump's loyal followers embraced the aforementioned business endeavors, his 2024 Memorial Day merchandise sale received heaps of backlash, with Eric Trump receiving the brunt of criticism.
The Trump family got slammed for Memorial Day cash grab
On May 23, 2024, Eric Trump took to Instagram to promote a 30% off Trump merchandise sale under the guise of celebrating Memorial Day. "We are honoring our brave men and women this weekend," he wrote. However, it didn't take long for commenters to slam Eric and his father, Donald Trump, for using veterans and fallen service members for a cash grab. One person wrote: "Gross af and using veterans to profit and grift or are you donating the proceeds to veterans? Yeah I doubt it." Some users also called out Donald for his history of controversial remarks about military members and skipping out on the Vietnam draft. "Those of us who proudly served remember when Trump, who dodged the draft because of bone spurs, called us 'losers and suckers,'" another person commented.
As the various angry users mentioned, Donald has a dodgy history with the U.S. military. In 2019, his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, revealed that Trump proudly admitted to faking an injury to dodge the draft. "Mr. Trump claimed [his medical deferment] was because of a bone spur, but when I asked for medical records, he gave me none and said there was no surgery," he explained during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, per Military Times. Cohen then recalled Donald proudly embracing the fact he dodged the draft, claiming that he said, "You think I'm stupid, I wasn't going to Vietnam."