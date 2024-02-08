E. Jean Carroll Has Big Plans For The $83 Million Donald Trump Owes Her

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Following a court verdict on January 26, 2024, former president Donald Trump officially owes writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages for defaming her. And, taking from his playbook, she's gloating about it. In an interview with "Good Morning America" that came just three days after the verdict, Carroll confessed, "The elation was so great [...] it was almost painful." She also shared her big plans for the huge sum Trump owes her, proudly stating that she was planning to invest it in something he despises.

The journalist and author isn't quite sure what yet, but she's considering "a fund for the women who have [allegedly] been sexually assaulted by Donald Trump." Given the numerous sexual harassment controversies that Trump has faced over the years, there are at least 18 women on this particular list, per ABC News.

What makes this victory even better for Carroll is that this is not the first time she's won millions off the controversial politician. Carroll's 2024 victory was from her first lawsuit against Trump, filed in 2019. Before winning this case, she'd filed and won a second lawsuit against him, which allowed her to proceed with her initial lawsuit.