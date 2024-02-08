E. Jean Carroll Has Big Plans For The $83 Million Donald Trump Owes Her
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
Following a court verdict on January 26, 2024, former president Donald Trump officially owes writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages for defaming her. And, taking from his playbook, she's gloating about it. In an interview with "Good Morning America" that came just three days after the verdict, Carroll confessed, "The elation was so great [...] it was almost painful." She also shared her big plans for the huge sum Trump owes her, proudly stating that she was planning to invest it in something he despises.
The journalist and author isn't quite sure what yet, but she's considering "a fund for the women who have [allegedly] been sexually assaulted by Donald Trump." Given the numerous sexual harassment controversies that Trump has faced over the years, there are at least 18 women on this particular list, per ABC News.
What makes this victory even better for Carroll is that this is not the first time she's won millions off the controversial politician. Carroll's 2024 victory was from her first lawsuit against Trump, filed in 2019. Before winning this case, she'd filed and won a second lawsuit against him, which allowed her to proceed with her initial lawsuit.
E. Jean Carroll was awarded $5 million in 2023
The legal battle between E. Jean Carroll and Donald Trump can be traced back to her book: "What Do We Need Men For?" in which she claimed that he had raped her. An excerpt was published in New York Magazine's The Cut in June 2019, with the front page displaying Carroll wearing a black dress. This was the alleged dress she'd worn 23 years before when Trump allegedly forced himself on her.
The then-president denied the allegations, asserting that he'd never even met her, so Carroll decided to take him to court. Since the statute of limitations on the alleged assault had passed, she sued him for defamation in November 2019. However, the Department of Justice (DOJ) attempted to get involved in September 2020 by claiming that Trump had made the offending statements as part of his official duties.
While the lawyers and courts attempted to straighten the legalities out, Trump addressed the situation on Truth Social, calling her a "con job," and labeling her claims as a "hoax" and "scam." In response, Carroll filed a second defamation suit, but added a charge of battery, thanks to the Adult Survivors Act. In May 2023, Donald Trump was found liable for abuse in E. Jean Carroll's second lawsuit and was required to pay her $5 million in damages. Thanks to this win and the DOJ backing out of the case in July 2023, Carroll's first lawsuit, which she eventually won in January 2024, proceeded.
Donald Trump is getting a new firm to continue his legal battle with E. Jean Carroll
Donald Trump has made it clear that he doesn't intend to give in to E. Jean Carroll's win without a second fight. Consequently, he's decided to appeal the verdicts. He took to Truth Social on January 26, 2024, posting, "Absolutely ridiculous! I fully disagree with both verdicts and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party" (via CNN).
His attorney, Alina Habba, who failed to save him during Carroll's case and the 2023 fraud trial, echoed his sentiments via X (formerly Twitter). "This is far from over. We are just getting started. #MAGA #TrumpDerangementSyndrome," she wrote. However, despite her defiant tweet, the attorney has to sit out this appeal due to sanctions from crossing a major line with the judge during Carroll's trial.
Trump is not deterred and is already on the hunt for another lawyer. His January 30 Truth Social post read: "Any lawyer who takes a TRUMP CASE is either 'CRAZY,' or a TRUE AMERICAN PATRIOT. I will make my decision soon!" (via The Hill). Given Trump's poor track record with legal appeals, the odds are strongly against him.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).