Alina Habba Had A Bold Take On Her Viral Bikini Snap

Donald Trump's controversial attorney Alina Habba has been representing the former president in court as well as on TV. With the increased attention on Habba as a Trump lawyer, a photo of her in a bikini at the pool went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, in January 2024. When asked about the viral response to the bikini photo, Habba had some thoughts for anyone who might be passing judgment on her poolside attire. "I'm 39 years old. I am not dead yet, and I'm most certainly not going to wear a suit to the pool," she told the "Outkick the Morning with Charly Arnolt" podcast. "To anyone who cares to make comments on what I wear, find a life."

Habba was relatively humble about the picture, which showed her with an impressive set of six-pack abs that were more digital than real. "I'm pretty sure that was an edited photo," Habba said. "I looked at it and I was like, 'I don't think I look like that.'" Habba wasn't alone. Some commenters on the post noted that the pic seemed to be altered.