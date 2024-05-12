Alina Habba's Appearance Has Drastically Changed Since Trump Hired Her
Former President Donald Trump's controversial attorney, Alina Habba, has become an easily recognizable face within the ex-POTUS' news canon. But compared to how the New Jersey lawyer looked before she was hired to defend Trump, she's practically a stranger — and no, it's not just because of the oversized sunglasses and furs she's been seen wearing to court.
Indeed, Habba's signature look of full glam makeup, perfectly coiffed hair, and luxury designer clothing is a far cry from photos of the attorney circa 2021 on her Instagram and law firm's website. Before she was a member of Trump's high-profile legal team, Habba was considerably less done up with subtle makeup and far less flashy jewelry and clothing.
Habba's new style and beauty choices reflect a growing trend amongst the women of Trump's innermost circle. Her business-glam aesthetic closely matches Trump's third wife, former First Lady Melania Trump, which also resembles Trump's future daughter-in-law, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and so on. The attorney's drastic change in appearance is even more ironic, given that she credits her looks as a big reason for how she landed the job in the first place.
Alina Habba has only halfway denied that her looks helped her land her high-profile client
While on a January 2024 episode of the "PBD Podcast" with Patrick Bet-David, Adam Sosnick, and Vincent Oshana, Alina Habba addressed speculation that she landed her role as former President Donald Trump's attorney solely based on her looks. Habba denied these rumors were true but admitted she didn't think she would have such a visible presence in the media if she looked different. Moreover, she doesn't mind using her looks to her advantage.
"I'll tell you something," Habba said in a clip shared on X, formerly Twitter. "Somebody said to me, 'Alina, would you rather be smart or pretty?' And I said, 'Oh, easy, pretty. I can fake being smart.' That's the honest truth. It doesn't hurt to be good-looking in this world, in the PR world, on TV, it doesn't hurt. When you're good-looking, that's great."
But having people wonder if you were hired based on your conventional attractiveness isn't the only downside Habba has experienced being a typically pretty lawyer. Her love of high fashion has also landed in her hot water, like when photographs of Habba sporting a pricey accessory caused a stir on the internet amid her client's ongoing financial and legal woes.
Habba was a part of Trump's East Coast social circles before she was hired to be his attorney
Regardless of whether looks played a part in Alina Habba securing a role as former President Donald Trump's lawyer, it's clear that her involvement in his New Jersey social circles certainly helped. Habba met Trump on the ex-POTUS' home turf — the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey — in 2019. Trump told BNN Bloomberg that multiple club members vouched for Habba's legal prowess around the time the two finally met.
"They say she's an excellent attorney, which she is," Trump said. "I gave her a couple of cases to handle; she did a very good job." At the time, Habba was raising two children and managing a five-lawyer legal firm that operated both in her native New Jersey and in Manhattan. Nevertheless, Habba knew a good opportunity when she saw it, and she shifted her priorities to focus on Trump's many legal cases, both big and small. Ultimately, it turned out to be a mutually beneficial relationship for both Habba and her client.
We'd wager that Habba's continued diligence in maintaining her polished appearance is due at least in part to the "beautiful, young, vibrant entertainment litigator" who visited Habba's high school and inspired her to pursue a legal career in the first place. After all, like Habba once told the New York Post, "Just because I'm pretty doesn't mean I'm not a brilliant lawyer."