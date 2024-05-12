Alina Habba's Appearance Has Drastically Changed Since Trump Hired Her

Former President Donald Trump's controversial attorney, Alina Habba, has become an easily recognizable face within the ex-POTUS' news canon. But compared to how the New Jersey lawyer looked before she was hired to defend Trump, she's practically a stranger — and no, it's not just because of the oversized sunglasses and furs she's been seen wearing to court.

Indeed, Habba's signature look of full glam makeup, perfectly coiffed hair, and luxury designer clothing is a far cry from photos of the attorney circa 2021 on her Instagram and law firm's website. Before she was a member of Trump's high-profile legal team, Habba was considerably less done up with subtle makeup and far less flashy jewelry and clothing.

Habba's new style and beauty choices reflect a growing trend amongst the women of Trump's innermost circle. Her business-glam aesthetic closely matches Trump's third wife, former First Lady Melania Trump, which also resembles Trump's future daughter-in-law, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and so on. The attorney's drastic change in appearance is even more ironic, given that she credits her looks as a big reason for how she landed the job in the first place.