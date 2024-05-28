Whatever Happened To Nicole Richie?

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of drug and alcohol abuse, and eating disorders.

Where would be without reality television? Odds are, we likely never would have met Snooki, the Kardashians wouldn't be where they are today, and 2023 would've been a little duller without Scandoval. Reality television surged in popularity during the early aughts, with the introduction of beloved shows like "Big Brother," "The Bachelor," and "The Osbournes." It was around this time that Fox introduced the world to a little show called "The Simple Life" in 2003, which starred Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton.

The stars were childhood friends who were already in the public eye due to their famous families and socialite status when they starred on the show. Viewers became enamored with "The Simple Life," which depicted Richie and Hilton learning how to live without their money and privilege and taking on hard work around the country for the first time in their lives. The series lasted until 2007, and while the hotel heiress maintained her public profile, Richie's spotlight seemed to dim.

So, what exactly has Lionel Richie's daughter been up to since 2007? A surprising amount, it turns out; from her trouble with the law to her health issues, becoming a parent, and branching out into ventures outside of reality television, Richie has been keeping herself very busy over the years.