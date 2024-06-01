Hallmark's Amanda Schull Was Friends With Meghan Markle When They Costarred In Suits

Before becoming a Hallmark star, Amanda Schull played the role of Katrina Bennett on the wildly popular legal drama "Suits," which also starred Meghan Markle. Meghan's life has changed drastically since then — she married Prince Harry, in case you've somehow forgotten. However, back in the day, Meghan and Schull became friends while filming the show and even shared glimpses of their sweet friendship on social media.

Advertisement

In 2013, Schull shared a selfie with herself and Meghan on Instagram and captioned it, "Too much fun working with you, @meghanmarkle!" A few years later in 2016, Meghan shared a photo of herself and Schull on her since-deleted Instagram account. In the photo, they're on the set of "Suits" and Schull seems to be brushing something off Meghan's face. In the caption, the now duchess said, "To be clear, I have been in love with @amandaschull since she was in #centerstage [dancing emoji] And she just touched my face." ("Center Stage" is a dance movie that allowed Schull to use her skills as a trained ballerina.) Meghan included a few hashtags, including "#forevergirlcrush."

On her own Instagram account, Schull reposted the photo and caption and added her own, saying, "Stop it, @meghanmarkle the #girlcrush on you is all mine!"