Hallmark's Amanda Schull Was Friends With Meghan Markle When They Costarred In Suits
Before becoming a Hallmark star, Amanda Schull played the role of Katrina Bennett on the wildly popular legal drama "Suits," which also starred Meghan Markle. Meghan's life has changed drastically since then — she married Prince Harry, in case you've somehow forgotten. However, back in the day, Meghan and Schull became friends while filming the show and even shared glimpses of their sweet friendship on social media.
In 2013, Schull shared a selfie with herself and Meghan on Instagram and captioned it, "Too much fun working with you, @meghanmarkle!" A few years later in 2016, Meghan shared a photo of herself and Schull on her since-deleted Instagram account. In the photo, they're on the set of "Suits" and Schull seems to be brushing something off Meghan's face. In the caption, the now duchess said, "To be clear, I have been in love with @amandaschull since she was in #centerstage [dancing emoji] And she just touched my face." ("Center Stage" is a dance movie that allowed Schull to use her skills as a trained ballerina.) Meghan included a few hashtags, including "#forevergirlcrush."
On her own Instagram account, Schull reposted the photo and caption and added her own, saying, "Stop it, @meghanmarkle the #girlcrush on you is all mine!"
Schull said lovely things about working with Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle started dating Prince Harry in 2016. By November 2017, Meghan and Harry were engaged and she was on track to be the Duchess of Sussex. After the royal engagement, it was announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Meghan would be leaving "Suits" following the show's seventh season. Amanda Schull was promoted to a series regular for the final two seasons of the show.
In an Us Weekly interview from April 2018, Schull spoke about Meghan's high-profile engagement. "I was surprised! But at the same time, it seems like they both had some pretty big things to pursue themselves," she said. The "Marry Go Round" actor provided well-wishes for the couple and spoke highly of them, before describing what it was like working with Meghan on "Suits."
"Every single time I worked with Meghan she was so prepared and so focused with her work on camera," Schull said. "And then the second the cameras stopped rolling she would just be so focused and interested in what was going on with me and open with what was going on with her. She was just always such an open, lovely, generous person from the very first day I met her." However, Schull wasn't with other "Suits" cast members at the royal wedding.
It's unknown if Schull and Meghan are still in contact
It's unknown why Amanda Schull wasn't at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, but there's likely no tension between the friends. In an interview with Australia's New Idea magazine around the time of Harry and Meghan's May 2018 wedding, Schull said, "Prince Harry is the lucky one" (via Daily Mail Australia). She continued, "I'm so thrilled for both of them. I don't know Harry personally, but he's a very lucky man to have Meghan in his life because I can only say wonderful things about her."
Schull and Meghan may not have stayed in contact, however, since it seems some other "Suits" actors aren't in contact with Meghan. At the 2024 Golden Globes, fellow star of the show Gina Torres mentioned a "Suits" cast group chat. When asked who reached out to the Duchess of Sussex, Torres told Variety, "We don't have her number" (via TikTok).
That doesn't necessarily mean Meghan wouldn't reunite with Schull, Torres, and the rest of the show's cast at a later time. Many of the "Suits" actors have been supportive, such as when Meghan's on-screen father gave her an important reminder.