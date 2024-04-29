What Will Happen If Prince George Becomes King Before Age 18?

Everyone knew the monarchy would be forever changed after Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022. What we didn't anticipate, however, is having two senior royals diagnosed with cancer within less than a year after King Charles III's coronation. Many have speculated about what Charles' cancer diagnosis would mean for the monarchy, and the press had barely run out of stories to publish about the king's health when Princess Catherine announced that she, too, had been diagnosed with cancer. This sent shockwaves throughout the world, and instead of speculating about how Prince William and Catherine might have handled the situation if Charles could no longer fulfill his royal duties, the press and the public turned their attention to Prince George in the wake of his mother's diagnosis, wondering what would happen if the young royal had to become king.

It's a rather frightening thought. If George found himself in the position of having to take on the role of monarch, it would mean that, by some tragic turn of events, both Charles and William could not fulfill their duties. While it's said that George's 10th birthday marked the moment he started to understand his future as The Crown, taking on this role unexpectedly would no doubt be a big adjustment for the young prince. Since Princess Catherine's shocking cancer announcement, all eyes have been on George, and speculation is rife about what could happen if he becomes the new monarch before he turns 18.