What Happened To Whoopi Goldberg's Brother? Inside The View Star's Tragic Loss

In May 2015, when Whoopi Goldberg was away from her talk show "The View" for almost a week, Vanity Fair claimed it had to do with the "Sister Act" star butting heads with then-co-host Rosie O'Donnell — but that wasn't the reason for her absence. In fact, it had nothing to do with the show and everything to do with her family, which "The View" communicated on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The sad reality was Goldberg's brother, Clyde K. Johnson, died of a brain aneurysm on May 11, 2015, at the age of 66, which she talked about upon her return to "The View." "Thank you for all of the outpouring of sympathy," Goldberg told the studio and TV audience. "My brother, Clyde Johnson, was an amazing cat ... He was the funny one of the family. He and my mother together were insane."

Sadly, it was far from the first time the actor-turned-talk show host faced tragedy in her life. Her mother, Emma Harris, died of a stroke in 2010. When speaking about her brother on "The View," Goldberg shared a photo of him. It was a picture of the day they memorialized their mother at Disney World. The "Ghost" actor hasn't spoken much about Johnson or his death through the years but she wrote about him in her memoir, "Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me," released on May 7, 2024, offering a closer look at the tragic loss of her brother and how he lost his life.