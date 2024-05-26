North West's Lion King Tribute Performance Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Being the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West definitely has its perks, and for North West, the list now includes her first public concert opportunity. The preteen was featured on "Disney's The Lion King 30th Anniversary — A Live to Film Concert Event" at the Hollywood Bowl over the Memorial Day weekend. (Yes, the iconic cartoon came out 19 years before North was born. Feel old yet?)

The spectacle included original film stars Jeremy Irons (Scar), Nathan Lane (Timon), and Ernie Sabella (Pumbaa), plus special guest Jennifer Hudson. North had her moment when she came out in a yellow ensemble to sing young Simba's big number, "I Just Can't Wait to Be King." Though the crowd (including family members Kris Jenner and Travis Barker) was enthusiastic, some on social media felt she could have taken a hint from another song, "Be Prepared."

North West performs "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" at the Lion King 30th Anniversary Concert at the Hollywood Bowl last night 🦁 Other perspective: pic.twitter.com/XxMsLnrIif — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) May 25, 2024

Among the kinder comments on social media was one on X (previously Twitter) who sympathized: "Bless her for trying. There's nothing wrong with that. Regardless of what everyone thinks of her parents, they are both there supporting her." Another found something to praise: "This is a kid so I'm just gonna say it looks like she's having fun." On a clip posted to TikTok, the positive feedback included compliments like "so cute," "so cool," and "Her confidence is otherworldly." Then there were the less charitable statements, such as the blunt: "Let's be real, she can't sing and absolutely does not deserve this role."