North West's Lion King Tribute Performance Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Being the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West definitely has its perks, and for North West, the list now includes her first public concert opportunity. The preteen was featured on "Disney's The Lion King 30th Anniversary — A Live to Film Concert Event" at the Hollywood Bowl over the Memorial Day weekend. (Yes, the iconic cartoon came out 19 years before North was born. Feel old yet?)
The spectacle included original film stars Jeremy Irons (Scar), Nathan Lane (Timon), and Ernie Sabella (Pumbaa), plus special guest Jennifer Hudson. North had her moment when she came out in a yellow ensemble to sing young Simba's big number, "I Just Can't Wait to Be King." Though the crowd (including family members Kris Jenner and Travis Barker) was enthusiastic, some on social media felt she could have taken a hint from another song, "Be Prepared."
North West performs "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" at the Lion King 30th Anniversary Concert at the Hollywood Bowl last night 🦁
Other perspective: pic.twitter.com/XxMsLnrIif
— YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) May 25, 2024
Among the kinder comments on social media was one on X (previously Twitter) who sympathized: "Bless her for trying. There's nothing wrong with that. Regardless of what everyone thinks of her parents, they are both there supporting her." Another found something to praise: "This is a kid so I'm just gonna say it looks like she's having fun." On a clip posted to TikTok, the positive feedback included compliments like "so cute," "so cool," and "Her confidence is otherworldly." Then there were the less charitable statements, such as the blunt: "Let's be real, she can't sing and absolutely does not deserve this role."
North West may be gearing up for a singing career
Much of the roasting of North West's "Lion King" performance included "nepo baby" comments. After all, North's lavish life as the child of two entertainment giants gives her access to opportunities other young singers don't have. No one is even pretending Nori had to audition to be tapped for the Simba solo. As one commenter on X put it, "I'm glad she's having fun and it's great for confidence building....BUT [...] A child with more training/experience should have got the part. Using a celebrity child for promo and marketing is gross." Others agreed her parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, should have prepared her by investing in voice and dance lessons.
For all we know, that may be on the horizon, as the young celeb prepares to take a page from her dad's book. North has a track on Ye's new album "Vultures," which she performed during a March 2024 listening party. After finishing the number, she announced to the crowd (via Billboard), "And I've been working on an album. And it's called 'Elementary School Dropout.'" It's not known exactly how much work has gone into the project yet, and North has admitted she doesn't know when it might be released. Considering mom Kim Kardashian didn't seem bothered by Taylor Swift's dishy number "thanK you aIMee," perhaps she can support her daughter's music career by teaching her to develop a tough skin against the critics.