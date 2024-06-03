Hallmark's Casey Deidrick Once Dated His Days Of Our Lives Costar

Casey Deidrick appeared in several high-profile TV shows before becoming a soap opera favorite in 2009, as Chad DiMera on "Days of Our Lives." Deidrick later became a Hallmark star in 2021 thanks to his role in "A Very Merry Bridesmaid" opposite Emily Osment. Molly Burnett, meanwhile, had a similar journey with notable appearances in "True Blood," as well as subbing for Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on "General Hospital" for 11 episodes. In between all of that, Burnett played Melanie Jonas on "Days" from 2008 to 2016. And, although Melanie was in a forgotten romance with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), she enjoyed a more memorable one with Deidrick's Chad.

During their high school years, Melanie and Chad were involved in kidnappings and blackmail, induling in an undeniably roller coaster style relationship. Their onscreen chemistry translated into the real world when Deidrick and Burnett dated from 2009 to 2010. In an interview with Soaps, conducted when they were first together, Deidrick explained that they often went back and forth to each other's dressing rooms, and found a common love for the "Lord of the Rings" and "Harry Potter" franchises. Deidrick also made the startling revelation: "We're from the same state and actually lived minutes away from each other and never even met until I got on the show."