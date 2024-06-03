Little-Known Facts About Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman has been a staple of movies and TV shows for decades. The Oscar-winning actor has starred in blockbusters like "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdon," family films like "Paddington," and historical dramas like "The Hours." Kidman's personal life, including her high-profile marriages to Tom Cruise and country musician Keith Urban, has garnered a lot of attention as well.

While it may feel like Kidman is an open book, some parts of her life are more obscure. For instance, Kidman used to be significantly near-sighted. "I was walking around legally blind," the actor informed Marie Claire in 2007. At times, she found her vision difficulties helpful and prevented her from seeing things she didn't want to see. For example, since audiences' faces were blurry when Kidman did a play in the late 1990s, she didn't worry about gauging their reactions. In 2015, Kidman divulged that she continues to struggle with onstage anxiety. If anything, she believes this emotion has increased despite her years of acting experience.

While she still occasionally deals with stage fright, her eyesight is no longer a concern. In 2007, Kidman opted for LASIK eye surgery, and she was amazed by the difference. "Now I have 20-20 vision. I can't believe I spent so many years blurry, but I think that coincides with how I was feeling," she explained. In addition to this dramatic improvement in vision, here's more intriguing trivia about this well-known actor.

