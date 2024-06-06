What Hannah Waddingham's First Meeting With Tom Cruise Was Like

As an actor, not only do you get to work with all kinds of living legends — you get to meet them under the most unusual and memorable of circumstances. This has been the case for Hannah Waddingham, who has evolved into a TV mainstay with roles on shows like "Ted Lasso" and "Sex Education." Another film Waddingham stars in is the eighth "Mission: Impossible" film, which put her in close quarters with none other than Tom Cruise — quite literally, as they were crammed onto a rather small set throughout the duration of filming.

At the time of writing, little has been disclosed about Waddingham's role in the next installment of the franchise, which will likely pick up where "Mission: Impossible 7" left off by following international spy Ethan Hunt (Cruise) as he reckons with an artificial intelligence system known as "the Entity." Yet we now know that Waddingham and Cruise share a fair amount of screen time, presumably getting into some heavy situations together. Read on to hear Waddingham's revelations about working with one of today's most iconic action heroes.