Body Language Expert Tells Us All About Matt Damon's Chemistry With Wife Luciana

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso have been living out their happily ever after as a married couple in Hollywood. The two met in 2003, when Damon was on location filming a movie in South Beach, Miami, and reluctantly agreed to grab a drink with friends from the set. His famous face was spotted, and in an effort to avoid an enthusiastic crowd, he ducked behind the bar where Barroso was serving drinks as the bartender.

Two years later, in December 2005, they tied the knot at New York's City Hall, with Barroso's then-six-year-old daughter, Alexia, in attendance. They renewed their vows in St. Lucia in April 2013, this time surrounded by family and friends, including Alexia and the couple's three daughters together. Jimmy Kimmel, who despite the comical feud existing between Damon and himself, was there as well, and officiated the ceremony.

Over two decades after first meeting at that bar in Miami, it appears Damon and Barroso are still going strong, and The List spoke exclusively with Nicole Moore, a body language expert and celebrity love advisor, to see whether the happy couple really is that smitten with each other. Moore observed Damon and Barroso in three different scenarios — a private moment, behind the scenes of an event, and on the red carpet. She confirms, "Overall, Matt and Luciana appear to have one of the healthiest celebrity relationships out there."

