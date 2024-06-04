What We Know About Demi Moore's Relationship With Tom Cruise
Demi Moore and Tom Cruise went from being mere acquaintances to friendly co-stars when they were cast in the movie "A Few Good Men" back in the early '90s. The actors played military lawyers who are tasked to defend two U.S. Marines after they are charged with the killing of a fellow officer while stationed at a Naval Base in Cuba. As she revealed to The Tennessean in 1992, Moore was eight months pregnant with her second child with then-husband Bruce Willis when she auditioned for her role as JoAnne Galloway in the Oscar-nominated film. "I don't think I've ever been so passionate about a role," Moore said, via Deseret News. "It impressed me so much to discover... a genderless role. What's important is what the character is going after and how she succeeds," she added.
"I had to go waddling in," Moore recalled on "The Drew Barrymore Show" years later regarding her audition. Seeing that she was heavily pregnant at the time, Moore said, "Tom Cruise was mortified." Both herself and Cruise were considered two of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood during that period, thanks to their breakthrough roles in films "Ghost" and "Top Gun," respectively. Interestingly enough, however, "A Few Good Men" wasn't supposed to mark their first onscreen team-up, as Moore auditioned to play Cruise's leading lady in "Top Gun" many years prior.
Moore regretted not being cast in 'Top Gun'
Despite having played some of the most iconic characters onscreen, Demi Moore revealed on "The Howard Stern Show" while promoting her memoir, "Inside Out," in 2019 she regretted not being cast opposite Tom Cruise in the original "Top Gun" film. Looking back, "I think it was just the timing of things," she explained during the interview, per The Mirror. "I think the first audition was great and the screen test, I shanked, I got in my head. I think I just got nervous of the whole and I didn't own it." Kelly McGillis would go on to be cast as Cruise's love interest Charlotte Blackwood in the action flick, which won an Academy Award for Best Original Song and spawned a second movie in 2022. Watching the film, Moore couldn't help but think how she could've nailed McGillis' role if she'd been given the opportunity. "I could have really done that one," she mused, adding, "But in my beating myself up, it then just reinforced the idea that I didn't think I was good enough."
After sharing the screen in "A Few Good Men" in 1992, she and Cruise never had the opportunity to work together on a movie again, though the two stars seemingly remained good friends over the years. In 2008, they were photographed embracing one another at a fundraising event hosted by Madonna at the United Nations in New York City. They were joined by their respective ex-spouses; Ashton Kutcher, to whom Demi Moore was married from 2005 to 2013, and Katie Holmes, whom Cruise would end up divorcing in 2012.
Did Moore want to date Cruise?
Following news that she'd split from her boyfriend of less than a year, Daniel Humm, in 2022, rumors began to circulate that Demi Moore was trying to hook up with Tom Cruise by pretending that her intentions for seeking him out were purely professional. A source close to the "G.I. Jane" star told Radar in 2023, "She's been chasing after Tom, pestering him about working together again, and he's not exactly discouraging her," adding, "No one thinks it's just about work." It turns out that Moore has secretly harbored a crush on her former co-star for some time — at least according to the insider. "She's been fond of Tom for years and they've been in the friend zone since the '90s when they did 'A Few Good Men,'" they dished. "It's all about timing and Tom's star power has never been stronger than it is now."
Aside from their work history, Moore and Cruise can also find common ground in other aspects of their lives, including their public divorces and involvement in Scientology, as much like Cruise, Moore's mother, Virginia King, was a firm believer in the religion. The confidante also revealed that Moore and Cruise's respective circles totally support their pairing and are hoping to see their friendship blossom into something more. Well, who knows, right? But as of this writing, Moore remains happily (and decidedly) single, while Cruise previously split from his socialite-girlfriend, Elsina Khayrova, after a blink-and-you'll-miss-it fling.