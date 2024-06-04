What We Know About Demi Moore's Relationship With Tom Cruise

Demi Moore and Tom Cruise went from being mere acquaintances to friendly co-stars when they were cast in the movie "A Few Good Men" back in the early '90s. The actors played military lawyers who are tasked to defend two U.S. Marines after they are charged with the killing of a fellow officer while stationed at a Naval Base in Cuba. As she revealed to The Tennessean in 1992, Moore was eight months pregnant with her second child with then-husband Bruce Willis when she auditioned for her role as JoAnne Galloway in the Oscar-nominated film. "I don't think I've ever been so passionate about a role," Moore said, via Deseret News. "It impressed me so much to discover... a genderless role. What's important is what the character is going after and how she succeeds," she added.

"I had to go waddling in," Moore recalled on "The Drew Barrymore Show" years later regarding her audition. Seeing that she was heavily pregnant at the time, Moore said, "Tom Cruise was mortified." Both herself and Cruise were considered two of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood during that period, thanks to their breakthrough roles in films "Ghost" and "Top Gun," respectively. Interestingly enough, however, "A Few Good Men" wasn't supposed to mark their first onscreen team-up, as Moore auditioned to play Cruise's leading lady in "Top Gun" many years prior.