Inside Tom Cruise And Elsina Khayrova's Whirlwind Fling

When you're as famous as Tom Cruise, it can be difficult to keep your romances a secret. The A-list actor has famously been married three times, and each one had its fair share of media attention. Cruise was first wed to Mimi Rogers from 1987 until 1990, then married to Nicole Kidman from 1990 until 2001, and then tied the knot with Katie Holmes in 2006 before they officially divorced in 2006. However, it seemed like Cruise was able to keep his romantic life a little more out of the spotlight following that high-profile split with Holmes — that is, until the world caught word of Cruise's apparent romance with Elsina Khayrova.

Cruise and Khayrova, a socialite and former model, went somewhat public with their romance in late December 2023. That was when the Daily Mail reported the star was spotted getting very cozy with his new love at a party in London. "They were inseparable, clearly a couple. He seemed to be besotted with her," an onlooker even told the outlet at the time. That outing came shortly after the two first met, with Page Six reporting the two crossing paths after Khayrova accompanied a friend to a tea party Cruise was hosting at his London home. It seemed like things were going well for these two — at least for a little while, anyway.