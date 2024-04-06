Inside Tom Cruise And Elsina Khayrova's Whirlwind Fling
When you're as famous as Tom Cruise, it can be difficult to keep your romances a secret. The A-list actor has famously been married three times, and each one had its fair share of media attention. Cruise was first wed to Mimi Rogers from 1987 until 1990, then married to Nicole Kidman from 1990 until 2001, and then tied the knot with Katie Holmes in 2006 before they officially divorced in 2006. However, it seemed like Cruise was able to keep his romantic life a little more out of the spotlight following that high-profile split with Holmes — that is, until the world caught word of Cruise's apparent romance with Elsina Khayrova.
Cruise and Khayrova, a socialite and former model, went somewhat public with their romance in late December 2023. That was when the Daily Mail reported the star was spotted getting very cozy with his new love at a party in London. "They were inseparable, clearly a couple. He seemed to be besotted with her," an onlooker even told the outlet at the time. That outing came shortly after the two first met, with Page Six reporting the two crossing paths after Khayrova accompanied a friend to a tea party Cruise was hosting at his London home. It seemed like things were going well for these two — at least for a little while, anyway.
Tom Cruise reportedly met Elsina Khayrova's kids
A sign that things are going well for any new couple? Meeting the kids. Elsina Khayrova apparently felt comfortable enough with Tom Cruise to introduce him to her children. Page Six reported in February 2024 that Cruise had met his love interests' children, a son and a daughter, who she shares with her former husband, Dimitry Tsvetkov. You may not have heard of Tsvetkov, but he's actually a pretty big deal. Khayrova's ex is reportedly a Russian oligarch and also sells diamonds.
Reports claimed around the same time that Cruise was very much into the ex-model. In January 2024, a source dished on the blossoming romance to Us Weekly: "They're very happy. And Tom's extremely confident about it working out for the long term." The insider also shared that Cruise and Khayrova's relationship had started more as a friendship that blossomed into romance, and also noted that Khayrova was very understanding and supportive of Cruise's busy career. Two months later, a source dished again on the twosome's apparent love to Us Weekly, sharing that Cruise was supposedly even thinking about things long-term with his girlfriend. Sounds like a perfect match, right? Well ... maybe not exactly.
Things cooled off almost as quickly as they began (but he may be moving on)
Despite the multiple claims Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova may have been headed for the long hall, it seems like it all got a little too much for the "Top Gun" star. In February 2024, around two months after he and Khayrova were spotted in London, a source told Page Six that Cruise had second thoughts about their romance. They claimed Cruise, who doesn't appear to have spoken publicly about Khayrova, wanted to slow down and felt all the speculation in the media had gotten too intense. "He's cooled things down," they claimed, suggesting Cruise may not be ready for a long-time love with the socialite after all. But that didn't necessarily mean a full-on breakup, as they purported they were still in touch.
But fans maybe shouldn't put a lot of stock in the possibility of these two getting together. That's because, if you believe InTouch's insider at least, Cruise has eyes for his "Top Gun: Maverick" co-star and "At Midnight" actor Monica Barbaro. They suggested the actor was looking to move on from his brief romance with Khayrova and may just have been looking to do that with Barbaro. "Tom thinks she's stunningly beautiful," the source said in March 2024. "He'd like to explore a relationship with her." It seems like we'll just have to wait and see what's next in the love life of this superstar.