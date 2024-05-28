Ivanka Trump's Absence From Donald's Final Day Of Trial Cements Their Fractured Bond
When Donald Trump entered the courtroom on May 28 for the final day of his hush money trial, he was supported by three of his five children. Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump all showed up for their dad. Barron Trump and Ivanka Trump were noticeably absent, though, and political watchers took particular notice of the latter's absence after she spent much of his time in office staunchly supporting him in public. "Where's @IvankaTrump?" one person questioned on X, formerly Twitter. "I never thought I'd see the day when Tiffany Trump would be more behind her dad than Ivanka Trump," another commented on the social media site.
Ivanka's continued, very noticeable absence appeared to cement what now appears to be a fractured bond between the once close father/daughter duo. Ivanka, like her stepmom Melania Trump, hasn't been spotted in court with her dad for the entirety of the trial — which doesn't exactly suggest she's still willing to support him in public. Coupled with the fact she won't show up in court, Ivanka has also been posting some cryptic messages on social media, which some fans believe may have been aimed at her famous father, as she's clearly been distancing herself from him in the years since he left the White House.
Ivanka Trump has been in New York City amid Donald Trump's trial
Ivanka Trump doesn't appear to have spoken publicly about what her relationship with Donald Trump is like today, but her absence from court certainly won't stop circulating rumors the twosome's relationship is on rocky ground. A source told Page Six in April that Ivanka – who's apparently over politics – and Melania Trump had both made it clear early that they wouldn't support Donald in person amid the hush money drama. "The trial remains embarrassing for all the Trump women," they claimed. However, they did note, "Ivanka has spoken to her father over the last few days and remains as supportive as ever."
However, one of the most interesting things about Ivanka's absence is that she seemingly could have attended at least one day in court if she wanted to. On April 16, the New York Post shared candid photos of the businesswoman walking out of a hotel in New York City, the same city where the trial is being held, but she didn't make her way to the courthouse. Forbes editor and political author Dan Alexander previously weighed in on why Ivanka has been MIA, telling BBC News before the trial began, "There's no way that she walks out of this trial further distanced from the controversies surrounding her father." He added, "It's going to be an uncomfortable place for her, and I don't think that reputationally, it's the direction that she wants to go."