Ivanka Trump's Absence From Donald's Final Day Of Trial Cements Their Fractured Bond

When Donald Trump entered the courtroom on May 28 for the final day of his hush money trial, he was supported by three of his five children. Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump all showed up for their dad. Barron Trump and Ivanka Trump were noticeably absent, though, and political watchers took particular notice of the latter's absence after she spent much of his time in office staunchly supporting him in public. "Where's @IvankaTrump?" one person questioned on X, formerly Twitter. "I never thought I'd see the day when Tiffany Trump would be more behind her dad than Ivanka Trump," another commented on the social media site.

Ivanka's continued, very noticeable absence appeared to cement what now appears to be a fractured bond between the once close father/daughter duo. Ivanka, like her stepmom Melania Trump, hasn't been spotted in court with her dad for the entirety of the trial — which doesn't exactly suggest she's still willing to support him in public. Coupled with the fact she won't show up in court, Ivanka has also been posting some cryptic messages on social media, which some fans believe may have been aimed at her famous father, as she's clearly been distancing herself from him in the years since he left the White House.