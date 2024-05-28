Tiffany Trump Reemerges In Court With Melania-Coded Look
Representative Lauren Boebert, Senator JD Vance, and former presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy have all put in time attending Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York. The GOP members at Trump's trial have highlighted his family's absence, but as the closing arguments began on May 28, 2024, a surprising three of Donald's five children were in attendance — Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump.
Tiffany is perhaps the most unexpected of all the Trump children. Both Eric and Don Jr. have made appearances, and both sons have actively posted on social media in support of their father. In contrast, despite Tiffany Trump's insanely lavish life, her latest post on X, formerly known as Twitter, is from her wedding — in 2022. On Instagram, her posts are primarily focused on her marriage. Although, one image did have a Trump family connection as she attended the New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago.
For the most part, we didn't really see or hear much from Donald's youngest daughter, so her appearance in New York was definitely a surprise. Then there's Tiffany's choice of clothing, which may have been making a statement. She dressed in all black, almost as if she was attending a funeral, and gave off serious Melania Trump vibes.
Tiffany Trump channels Melania with power suit and shades
Tiffany Trump's all black New York courthouse look had a glamorous, power suit quality that echoed Melania Trump's signature style — the former first lady sure seems to love a clean silhouette and a monochrome look. Tiffany also showed up rocking a pair of large black sunglasses in a style choice that also seemed to mirror her stepmother — Melania frequently wears big black shades, sometimes even at night. It could be a way for both women to feel like they're steering clear of the spotlight, even as they are out in public. Of the Trump family members, Melania and Tiffany have kept to themselves after Donald left office.
Even though Tiffany seemed to be representing Melania in court, Donald's wife did not appear outside of the courthouse. Melania's absence from Trump's criminal trial raised rumblings about the state of their marriage as the former president faced over 34 counts of allegedly falsifying business records to hide an affair with Stormy Daniels heading into the 2016 election. However, as the hush money trial neared its conclusion, Trump still faced additional criminal trials, so Melania (or Tiffany) had plenty of opportunities ahead to support the family patriarch.