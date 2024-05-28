Tiffany Trump Reemerges In Court With Melania-Coded Look

Representative Lauren Boebert, Senator JD Vance, and former presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy have all put in time attending Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York. The GOP members at Trump's trial have highlighted his family's absence, but as the closing arguments began on May 28, 2024, a surprising three of Donald's five children were in attendance — Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump.

Tiffany is perhaps the most unexpected of all the Trump children. Both Eric and Don Jr. have made appearances, and both sons have actively posted on social media in support of their father. In contrast, despite Tiffany Trump's insanely lavish life, her latest post on X, formerly known as Twitter, is from her wedding — in 2022. On Instagram, her posts are primarily focused on her marriage. Although, one image did have a Trump family connection as she attended the New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago.

For the most part, we didn't really see or hear much from Donald's youngest daughter, so her appearance in New York was definitely a surprise. Then there's Tiffany's choice of clothing, which may have been making a statement. She dressed in all black, almost as if she was attending a funeral, and gave off serious Melania Trump vibes.