Viral Kate Middleton Theory Could Destroy The Royal Family's Reputation
Catherine, Princess of Wales' health crisis has been drawing suspicion since it was first announced that she was receiving abdominal surgery in January 2024. Rumors spun out of control, and conspiracy theories ran wild until the palace released a video in which Kate Middleton revealed to the world that she had been diagnosed with cancer. In the clip, Kate requested privacy for her and her family. Unfortunately, recent news that Kate may remain out of the public eye for the rest of 2024 seems to be sparking concern among fans again. There is one theory that's going viral on TikTok, suggesting that Kate has been leaving the U.K. to seek her cancer treatment elsewhere. If this speculation is true, it could mean bad news for the royal family.
Amanda Matta, a royal-focused content creator known as matta_of_fact on TikTok, posted a video on May 25, voicing their disagreement with folks who are questioning whether Kate is alive, or whether the palace is covering up the fact that she has died. Matta explained that they feel that this notion is an overestimation of the palace's "evil" nature and lack of transparency. Yet, Matta has their own suspicion, and it seems that many TikTok users may be in agreement, as Matta's video gained almost 35,000 likes in just three days. "My theory is that she's not receiving this cancer treatment inside of the U.K.," Matta said, and they explained that if true, this is a bad sign for healthcare in the U.K.
The royal family needs to show that they have faith in the NHS
In the viral TikTok video, Amanda Matta doesn't go into detail about the reasoning behind the theory, because in their words, "it's an invasion of her privacy." The content creator was, however, willing to elaborate on why the royal family would cover it up if the assumption were true. Over the past few years, the U.K.'s public healthcare system, the NHS, has been struggling. The system is lacking in funding, resources, and staff, and it is increasingly difficult for patients to get care in a timely manner.
@matta_of_fact
An update on #KateMiddleton returning to #royal duties – and my current conclusions on where she's been 👑☕️ #royals #royaltea #royalfamily #princesskate #princessofwales #royalty #britishroyalfamily #britishroyals #royalnews #royalexpert #royalscandal #royalgossip #royaldrama #royal where is kate middleton kate middleton health kate middleton update
♬ Chill and gentle lo-fi/10 minutes(1455687) – nightbird_bgm
"Kate's workload involves tons of engagements with the NHS," says Matta, adding, "She is one of the poster children for women and children receiving good, quality care from the NHS." Matta went on to note that more and more citizens of the U.K. are being pushed to find private healthcare, and of course, Kate surely has access to the best of the best. Consequently, she'd be likely to seek out private healthcare, which would create some less-than-ideal optics. If Kate is heading out of the U.K. to ensure that she gets the best care, then that sends a bleak message to the U.K.'s citizens. Not only does it further prove that the NHS is in a dire state, but it also deepens the divide between the royals and the rest of the population, which certainly doesn't bode well for the public's increasingly shaky trust in the monarchy.