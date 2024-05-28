Viral Kate Middleton Theory Could Destroy The Royal Family's Reputation

Catherine, Princess of Wales' health crisis has been drawing suspicion since it was first announced that she was receiving abdominal surgery in January 2024. Rumors spun out of control, and conspiracy theories ran wild until the palace released a video in which Kate Middleton revealed to the world that she had been diagnosed with cancer. In the clip, Kate requested privacy for her and her family. Unfortunately, recent news that Kate may remain out of the public eye for the rest of 2024 seems to be sparking concern among fans again. There is one theory that's going viral on TikTok, suggesting that Kate has been leaving the U.K. to seek her cancer treatment elsewhere. If this speculation is true, it could mean bad news for the royal family.

Amanda Matta, a royal-focused content creator known as matta_of_fact on TikTok, posted a video on May 25, voicing their disagreement with folks who are questioning whether Kate is alive, or whether the palace is covering up the fact that she has died. Matta explained that they feel that this notion is an overestimation of the palace's "evil" nature and lack of transparency. Yet, Matta has their own suspicion, and it seems that many TikTok users may be in agreement, as Matta's video gained almost 35,000 likes in just three days. "My theory is that she's not receiving this cancer treatment inside of the U.K.," Matta said, and they explained that if true, this is a bad sign for healthcare in the U.K.