Prince George Is The Spitting Image Of Dad William During Rare Outing Amid Kate's Cancer Battle

Catherine, Princess of Wales' absence from the public eye may continue through the rest of the year, but her family is getting back into the swing of life in the spotlight. Just a few weeks after William, Prince of Wales took his first solo trip since Kate's diagnosis, William attended the FA Cup final with his little twin. On May 25, William and his oldest son, 10-year-old Prince George, headed to Wembley Stadium in London to watch the pivotal soccer game between Manchester City and Manchester United. Not only was it nice for fans to see this father-son duo together, but it was easy to see that George is growing up to be just like his dad.

The soccer match marked the second time that 41-year-old William was seen with George since Kate announced her cancer diagnosis. The first time was another soccer game, the UEFA Europa Conference League Quarter-final in April. Along with his siblings, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte and 5-year-old Prince Louis, George has been out of the limelight amidst his mom's illness. Through June 3, the children are on a break from school, and William clearly prioritized some surely much-needed father-son bonding time during George's vacation. At their outing, William and George perfectly coordinated their outfits, each wearing a navy suit, crisp white shirt, and navy and white striped tie. But, besides their matching attire, George is clearly his father's son. They were photographed standing alike, and George is evidently taking after his dad's love of the game.