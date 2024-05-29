Elizabeth MacRae, General Hospital Star, Dead At 88
Iconic actor Elizabeth MacRae passed away on May 27, 2024 at the age of 88. An obituary in Fayetteville, North Carolina's CityView newspaper did not disclose a cause of death but stated that she passed away "peacefully" in her beloved town. The soap star's death comes just a few months after her husband, Charles Day Halsey Jr., died on March 29, 2024. MacRae is survived by her stepchildren, nieces, and nephews. The actor was predominantly known for appearing in long-running soap operas like "General Hospital," "Days of Our Lives," "Guiding Light," and lots more. She also our graced screens in various hit sitcoms, appearing in "I Dream of Jeannie" and "The Andy Griffith Show." In fact, her death comes just a couple of years after the heartbreaking death of "Andy Griffith" actor Maggie Peterson.
One of MacRae's most notable television roles was as Lou-Ann Poovie on "Gomer Pyle: USMC," which she starred in alongside Jim Nabors. The soap stalwart also worked with the legendary Gene Hackman on the Francis Ford Coppola film "The Conversation." Many people had kind things to say about her demonstrable talents. In a lovely write-up about her life and career, also published in CityView, her nephew Jim MacRae noted, "She had a wonderful life. She was bright and articulate. She was still getting fan mail at Highland House." Phil Barnard, a fan who had met the actor at the Mayberry Days celebrations in Mount Airy, North Carolina, expressed sadness at learning of her death and added, "She was such a sweet lady and will be dearly missed. It was always a joy to visit with her during Mayberry Days."
Elizabeth MacRae's career spanned television and was widely celebrated
Elizabeth MacRae initially moved to New York City to further her acting career back in 1956. After working extensively in L.A. and NYC, she switched gears in 1989. MacRae and her husband Charles Day Halsey Jr. settled in New York once again and she began logging hours as a counselor for the Freedom Institute, helping people with alcohol and drug addiction problems. The happy couple then relocated again, this time to North Carolina, in the late '90s. Eventually, they moved from the mountains to Fayetteville. MacRae was heavily involved in local theater, last performing onstage in 2002. In April 2023, she received a huge honor when the soap star was inducted into the Fayetteville Performing Arts Hall of Fame. According to the CityView write-up, at her induction, speaker Mayon Weeks mentioned MacRae's career change to counselor.
He noted, "[MacRae] is quoted as saying that was one of her accomplishments that she is most proud." The "Days of Our Lives" alum was reportedly visibly emotional at the ceremony, telling the crowd, "Such an honor. I am overwhelmed with gratitude, and I thank you so much." Fans took to social media to share their devastation at MacRae's passing. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "A versatile actress who had many roles in movies and TV, both comedies and dramas, but I will always best remember her as Lou-Ann Poovie on the Gomer Pyle show. RIP." For more, check out other "General Hospital" stars who have passed away.