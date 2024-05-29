Elizabeth MacRae, General Hospital Star, Dead At 88

Iconic actor Elizabeth MacRae passed away on May 27, 2024 at the age of 88. An obituary in Fayetteville, North Carolina's CityView newspaper did not disclose a cause of death but stated that she passed away "peacefully" in her beloved town. The soap star's death comes just a few months after her husband, Charles Day Halsey Jr., died on March 29, 2024. MacRae is survived by her stepchildren, nieces, and nephews. The actor was predominantly known for appearing in long-running soap operas like "General Hospital," "Days of Our Lives," "Guiding Light," and lots more. She also our graced screens in various hit sitcoms, appearing in "I Dream of Jeannie" and "The Andy Griffith Show." In fact, her death comes just a couple of years after the heartbreaking death of "Andy Griffith" actor Maggie Peterson.

One of MacRae's most notable television roles was as Lou-Ann Poovie on "Gomer Pyle: USMC," which she starred in alongside Jim Nabors. The soap stalwart also worked with the legendary Gene Hackman on the Francis Ford Coppola film "The Conversation." Many people had kind things to say about her demonstrable talents. In a lovely write-up about her life and career, also published in CityView, her nephew Jim MacRae noted, "She had a wonderful life. She was bright and articulate. She was still getting fan mail at Highland House." Phil Barnard, a fan who had met the actor at the Mayberry Days celebrations in Mount Airy, North Carolina, expressed sadness at learning of her death and added, "She was such a sweet lady and will be dearly missed. It was always a joy to visit with her during Mayberry Days."