Does The Royal Family Watch Reality TV? Some Royals Have Been Stars Themselves

Even royals find themselves drawn to reality TV. It's been reported many of them enjoy "Strictly Come Dancing," the dancing competition show that inspired "Dancing With the Stars." Princess Anne — daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II — may want to compete. Nadiya Bychkova, one of the professional dancers from the show, told The Sun in 2024, "I met [Anne] at a ballet event. She is a 'Strictly' fan, and she wants to go on the show — she told me. She did say that. I think she would be good — there's a lot of personality there, isn't there?" Bychkova also talked about the royal family being fans of the show.

Queen Camilla is also a fan of the show, although it seems she has yet to express interest in being on it. Even if no royals become contestants, there have been talks of an episode potentially being filmed at Buckingham Palace one day due to their love of the program.

Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, was almost on "Strictly Come Dancing" in 2008. She was set to join the show as a contestant, but according to an insider for the Sunday Mirror, "The Queen may have something to say about Zara appearing on a live TV show every Saturday. Many in royal circles will find it inappropriate" (via Telegraph). It never happened; Tindall was only credited as "Self — Audience Member" for one episode. But she and her husband appeared elsewhere on reality TV.

