Why Royal Watchers Are Calling Kate Middleton's Latest Sighting 'Pathetic'

As Catherine, Princess of Wales undergoes her cancer treatment, there has been promising news that suggests she may be steadily improving. According to a May 28, 2024 report by People, Kate Middleton was reportedly outside the palace walls, spending time with her family. She was even allegedly running several errands on her own. While this would ordinarily be good news to many royal watchers, some have slammed the alleged sightings.

It appears the public may be growing frustrated with the secrecy surrounding Kate's condition — specifically, the lack of evidence pertaining to these alleged outings has caused some to question their validity. One social media expressed these feelings in a tweet, writing, "48 hours ago we were told that Kate is so ill she cannot return to royal duties for a year. Today, she's been out and about with her family yet not a soul got even a blurry photo/video. It's getting pathetic at this point." Mystery has continued to shroud Kate's condition, including the type of cancer she was diagnosed with, ever since and even before her announcement. Despite mounting questions amid events like a sighting that doesn't seem to fully add up, there does appear to be more good news to share about the princess.