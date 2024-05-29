Why Royal Watchers Are Calling Kate Middleton's Latest Sighting 'Pathetic'
As Catherine, Princess of Wales undergoes her cancer treatment, there has been promising news that suggests she may be steadily improving. According to a May 28, 2024 report by People, Kate Middleton was reportedly outside the palace walls, spending time with her family. She was even allegedly running several errands on her own. While this would ordinarily be good news to many royal watchers, some have slammed the alleged sightings.
It appears the public may be growing frustrated with the secrecy surrounding Kate's condition — specifically, the lack of evidence pertaining to these alleged outings has caused some to question their validity. One social media expressed these feelings in a tweet, writing, "48 hours ago we were told that Kate is so ill she cannot return to royal duties for a year. Today, she's been out and about with her family yet not a soul got even a blurry photo/video. It's getting pathetic at this point." Mystery has continued to shroud Kate's condition, including the type of cancer she was diagnosed with, ever since and even before her announcement. Despite mounting questions amid events like a sighting that doesn't seem to fully add up, there does appear to be more good news to share about the princess.
Kate Middleton is reportedly responding well to treatment
While Kate Middleton likely won't return to her public duties within the near future, her health journey seems to be on the right path. In a May 28, 2024 update to Vanity Fair, insiders claimed Kate had "turned a corner." They went on to add, "It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better."
Though this individual did not go into details about what improvements Kate has experienced, it was certainly a welcome relief to her admirers who have inundated the palace with cards and letters of support. During Kate's March 22, 2024 cancer announcement, she only shared that she would be undergoing preventative chemotherapy at the advice of her medical staff. With the side effects of such treatment ranging from infection to weight changes, per the American Cancer Society, if rumors of Kate being strong enough to attend outings with her family are true, it could indicate that she is improving. Nevertheless, since she has requested privacy, it's unlikely the public will receive any revelations regarding what really happened to her and the crucial details surrounding her diagnosis.