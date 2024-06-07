What Happened To Grace And Lace After Shark Tank?

Some of the most successful "Shark Tank" companies haven't been able to bag the deal they envisioned. However, in Grace and Lace's case, multiple Sharks offered owners Rick and Melissa Hinnant the exact equity-to-money split the couple requested. This tough feat is made even more impressive by the fact that theirs was a sock company. During Grace and Lace's 2014 appearance on the show, the intrepid couple's hot-ticket item was their comfy socks that came with a pretty little border that was visible on top of boots. In their pitch, Melissa explained that she came up with the concept after she went out looking for socks with a similar design but came up short.

The entrepreneur recalled that after she wrapped up her futile internet search, she got behind a sewing machine to take matters into her own hands. After about nine hours of work, the first Grace and Lace sock was born. Melissa admitted that she didn't create the socks with the intention of starting a business but realized she had something special when several strangers stopped her in the street to ask where she got them.

Soon, the Hinnants' business was born and just a few years later, the couple made their way onto "Shark Tank." When the husband and wife duo looked back on their time on the show in a 2022 YouTube video, they acknowledged being terrified going into the pitch because they had witnessed several entrepreneurs succumbing to the Sharks' attacks on the day of the shoot. However, you wouldn't know it by watching their confident display.

