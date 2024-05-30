King Charles' Health Sparks Big Change To This Year's Trooping The Colour

2024 has certainly been a challenging year for the royal family so far. Both King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales have been largely out of the public eye for most of the year as they undergo cancer treatment. Now, as the summer fast approaches, a new report has announced that Kate Middleton may not return to the public for the remainder of the year. "I am told that Kate's diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned," a source told The Daily Beast.

As far as Charles is concerned, though, the show must go on. In late April, Buckingham Palace announced that the king would return to public duties soon, and this includes the upcoming Trooping the Colour celebration. Still, while the palace is eager to get back to business as usual, it's difficult to ignore the turmoil within the royal family. There will be at least one change to this year's celebration that acts as a reminder of what's going on behind closed doors — Charles won't appear on horseback.

Charles' involvement is vital to Trooping the Colour, since the entire event is meant to be a birthday celebration for the monarch. Charles plans to participate in this year's parade, but he and Queen Camilla will ride in an Ascot Landau carriage. This differs from last year when Charles participated in the parade on horseback. That said, a monarch hadn't previously ridden horseback at Trooping the Colour since Queen Elizabeth II did in 1986. So, while this may be a change from a year ago, it's far from unheard of.

