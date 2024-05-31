Body Language Expert Tells Us Trump Shows Only One Emotion After Guilty Verdict
A jury delivered Donald Trump's verdict in his fraud trial on May 30, 2024, with the former president being found guilty of 34 felony charges. Throughout the trial, Trump has shown signs of stress in the courtroom, regularly appearing to be tired and annoyed. However, according to a body language expert, his response to the verdict showed one clear emotion.
Trump's conviction — a first for any former U.S. president– stemmed from falsifying business records related to hush money payments shelled out to adult film star Stormy Daniels during their reported affair. The trial featured testimonies from Daniels herself, as well as Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen and his former secretary Madeleine Westerhout. Trump spoke briefly to the media after the verdict was rendered, continuing to proclaim his innocence. He revealed his true feelings on the guilty verdict, calling the trial "rigged" and "a disgrace," per footage from Turning Point USA. Trump even went as far as to blame President Joe Biden's administration for the outcome.
Fraud-busting body language expert Traci Brown spoke exclusively with The List about Trump's facial expressions and body language after the verdict. And, from the looks of things, the former president will likely have much more to say in the days to come.
Trump shows 'signs of anger' in response to trial verdict
🚨🚨BREAKING: Donald Trump reacts to the Manhattan jury's guilty verdict:— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 30, 2024
"The real verdict will be November 5th by the people."
"The whole country is being rigged right now. This is being done by the Biden Administration in order to hurt or wound a political opponent."
"We'll… pic.twitter.com/fhsRrnd1zE
While Donald Trump appeared to try to remain calm throughout his brief statement to the public, it was his facial expressions that really stood out. Body language expert Traci Brown picked up on Trump's real rage about the verdict from his look alone.
"The only thing we see here are signs of anger. His eyebrows are down and pointed in towards the top of his nose. His eyes are in a squint," Brown shared with The List exclusively. She also acknowledged that he pointed his finger during his statement, "which is generally to show threat." The expert added, "It's his classic look."
That look and subsequent finger point from the former president also shows that he likely doesn't plan on taking this verdict lying down. "We will fight to the end and we'll win," Trump boldly shared in his response. "This is long from over." (per Turning Point USA). For now, sentencing for the former president is set for July 11, 2024, according to CBS News.
Trump supporters share his rage at the verdict
A small group of Donald Trump supporters gathered at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse to hear the verdict. Unsurprisingly, they protested loudly in anger when Trump was found guilty by the jury. According to Politico, several people in the crowd began shouting, "Not guilty! Not guilty!" Another protester chanted, "Fight the power, fight the powers that be," quoting the popular Public Enemy song of the same name. One supporter also shared that he believed Trump would overturn the conviction in the appeal process.
Meanwhile, opponents of the former president nearby held up signs calling for Trump's conviction. They cheered when the verdict was announced. "It's about time for justice!" one man exclaimed after hugging another bystander (per Fox News). "I'm so freaking happy I can go home now," another woman said with relief.
Though he has maintained his innocence in this hush money trial, Trump's confidence in a "not guilty" verdict appeared to have waned as the trial drew to a close. In spite of the verdict, Trump remained hopeful about the presidential election in November 2024. In his reaction, he shared with the media and crowd gathered nearby, "The real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people ... it's okay. I'm fighting for our country. I'm fighting for our Constitution."