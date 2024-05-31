Body Language Expert Tells Us Trump Shows Only One Emotion After Guilty Verdict

A jury delivered Donald Trump's verdict in his fraud trial on May 30, 2024, with the former president being found guilty of 34 felony charges. Throughout the trial, Trump has shown signs of stress in the courtroom, regularly appearing to be tired and annoyed. However, according to a body language expert, his response to the verdict showed one clear emotion.

Advertisement

Trump's conviction — a first for any former U.S. president– stemmed from falsifying business records related to hush money payments shelled out to adult film star Stormy Daniels during their reported affair. The trial featured testimonies from Daniels herself, as well as Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen and his former secretary Madeleine Westerhout. Trump spoke briefly to the media after the verdict was rendered, continuing to proclaim his innocence. He revealed his true feelings on the guilty verdict, calling the trial "rigged" and "a disgrace," per footage from Turning Point USA. Trump even went as far as to blame President Joe Biden's administration for the outcome.

Fraud-busting body language expert Traci Brown spoke exclusively with The List about Trump's facial expressions and body language after the verdict. And, from the looks of things, the former president will likely have much more to say in the days to come.

Advertisement