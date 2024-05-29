Trump's Deflated Appearance Awaiting Verdict Signals He's Taking His Inner Circle's Doubts To Heart

Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial is coming to an end, but the trouble it's causing him may only be beginning. As the jury began deliberating on May 29, Trump headed out of the courthouse and made a statement that lacked his typical bravado. Throughout his trial, Trump has remained confident, at least outwardly, that the trial would work out in his favor, despite the fact that many people close to him didn't seem so sure. Yet, as the verdict draws nearer, the former president's subdued demeanor shows he may be losing faith.

Trump rarely ceases to reassure everyone that he is about to have a big win, regardless of whether he is or not. When he made his latest statement outside of the courtroom, however, he seemed to be a bit less confident. "Mother Teresa could not beat these charges," he said, per X, formerly known as Twitter. He proceeded to assert: "These charges are rigged. The whole thing is rigged."

Why is Trump talking about mother Teresa? pic.twitter.com/8OPso3TP3V — Golden Phoenix (@Golden_Phoenix) May 29, 2024

It's noteworthy that instead of insisting that he will beat the charges against him, he's claiming that no one could beat them, no matter how good their character is. This implies that he may be getting nervous that he, in fact, won't beat them. And this may be because the fears of those closest to him are finally getting to his head.