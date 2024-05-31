Joe Biden's Official Statement On Trump Verdict Proves The Bad Blood Isn't Going Anywhere Soon
Donald Trump's guilty verdict in the hush money fraud trial has people on both sides of the political spectrum buzzing. Depending on who's speaking, the results are either justice well served, or a gross miscarriage of justice aimed at destroying Trump's third run for the presidency. It should come as no surprise, then, that our current president falls into the first category.
Joe Biden has offered some brutal dissing of Trump's hair and weight over the years, including a jab about Trump's famous suggestion of injecting bleach to counter COVID ("It all went into his hair," he shared, per the New York Times). The humor is his strategy against his opponent's trash talk about his being too senile and frail to serve another term. The president's reaction to the historic verdict, however, was anything but funny.
In a statement posted by his campaign team on X (formerly Twitter), Biden pulled no punches. "In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law," he began. "Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today's verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box." He clarified that Trump is still eligible to be the Republican nominee — and can be voted into office — despite his new status as convicted felon.
The president has a dire warning about a second Trump term
Joe Biden has hit below the belt with his jokes about Donald Trump's legal woes, but his statement on the guilty verdict was a dire warning about the consequences of a second Trump presidency. "The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater," he declared. "He is running an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution, pledging to be a dictator 'on day one' and calling for our Constitution to be 'terminated' so he can regain and keep power." Predicting the former POTUS would only bring "chaos," loss of essential freedoms, and "political violence," Biden concluded that "the American people will reject it this November."
Thousands of followers responded to the president's words, and not always favorably. Loyal Trump supporters sent NSFW messages, along with tamer ones stating the verdict had only made Trump more likely to win. "I can't wait to vote for the GOAT convicted felon!" said one. Another mourned, "The American Justice system is dead. It was a good run. Time for a change it seems." A few also bragged of making donations to the Trump campaign to help the cause.
Trump has yet to address the president's accusations, but he has announced a press conference at Trump Tower for the morning of May 31. Though Trump's speech will undoubtedly focus on his reaction to the verdict, it's likely there will be at least a little mud slung in Biden's direction as well.