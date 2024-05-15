Biden Hits Below The Belt With Swipe At Trump's Legal Turmoil In Debate Challenge

Bright and early on the morning of Wednesday, May 15, 2024, President Joe Biden shared a challenge to his Republican opponent and former President Donald Trump on X, formerly known as Twitter. The incumbent Democrat came out swinging, opting not to mince words about his political opponent's ongoing legal woes taking place in New York City.

"Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020, and since then he hasn't shown up for a debate," Biden said in the social media video. "Now he's acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal. I'll even do it twice. So, let's pick the dates, Donald." Biden ended the video with one last dig at the ex-POTUS: "I hear you're free on Wednesdays."

Biden's final remark was a direct jab at the two criminal trials Trump has faced since the start of 2024 — the most recent of which is the controversial hush money trial taking place in Manhattan. The New York City courts take recess on Wednesdays, hence Biden's comment.