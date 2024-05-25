Biden's Brutal Trump Hair Diss Wasn't His First Time Shading The Former President's Looks

As November 2024 edged ever closer, the barbs between President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump became significantly more pointed. Accepting the challenge to finally debate each other in person, Biden hit below the belt as he addressed Trump. "I hear you're free on Wednesdays," the democratic contender quipped (via X, formerly known as Twitter), referencing the one weekday that Trump's hush money fraud trial wasn't in session. Biden has had plenty to say about how Trump ran the country during his one term, not to mention his attempts to hold onto his job after the 2020 election results.

More surprisingly, though, are the current president's sly personal jabs at his opponent's looks. For instance, during an April 2024 speech to members of North America's Building Trade Unions, he recalled, "Remember when [Trump] was trying to deal with COVID? He suggested injecting a little bleach into your veins. He missed — it all went into his hair." As one X user cheered, "Dark Brandon is here!" Biden immediately added, "I shouldn't have said that," but the politician still smiled at the extended applause he got from the diss. Biden knows quite well that Trump's famous blonde hair is a sensitive subject for the former POTUS. And, despite his semi-apology, this is unlikely to be the last time Biden makes a joke like that since he's done it before.