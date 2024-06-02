Bill & Giuliana Rancic's On-Air Meeting Was A Classic Meet-Cute Moment

Giuliana Rancic and Bill Rancic's relationship timeline started around 2004. Speaking to Us Weekly in 2018, the former E! anchor shared that she laid eyes on her future husband when she attended an NBC party with her then-boyfriend. At the time, Bill had been crowned the winner of Donald Trump's "The Apprentice," and like most people, Giuliana was in awe of him. So, her beau at the time helped her meet him and made a foretelling remark: "I'm afraid the two of you would run off together."

A little while later, Giuliana got to interview Bill for E!, and the two had off-the-charts chemistry. It certainly seemed like they realized they were meant to be together as Bill jokingly asked her, "Do you want to get married?" While Giuliana laughed, she leaned into him and said, "Do we make a good couple?" Throughout the interview, it appeared as though Giuliana was sneakily using the questions to determine if he would be a good match for her.

She asked him some important life questions like his thoughts about having kids and inquisitive ones such as his ideal qualities in a partner. After the interviewer learned he was a Taurus, she noted that they would be compatible because she was a Leo but admitted that she didn't know that for a fact. Bill gave off an equally flirtatious vibe. When the anchor told him she was still single because of her packed schedule, he replied they could easily make time for each other.

