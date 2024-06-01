Inside Joe Biden's Relationship With Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg is an icon of the entertainment industry, with several legendary films to his name including "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "Jaws," and "Raiders of the Lost Ark." The celebrated director also, somewhat surprisingly, has connections to President Joe Biden, and has continued to support him since Biden's initial election campaign. In December 2023, it was reported that Biden would be attending a Democratic Party fundraiser in L.A. co-hosted by Representative Nancy Pelosi, former Speaker of the House, and some entertainment industry bigwigs. Spielberg and his wife and frequent collaborator Kate Capshaw were two of the many co-hosts from the sphere of Hollywood.

The fundraiser was thrown at the house of Michael Smith, the interior designer for the Obamas' White House. Smith's partner James Costos has an Obama link as well, since he was the ambassador to Spain during his presidency. That fundraiser raised about $15 million for Biden's re-election campaign. Elsewhere, the prolific director has also made his own individual contributions. OpenSecrets data shows multiple significant donations that Spielberg has paid directly to Biden, too: There were two in 2020 and another couple in 2023. Suffice it to say, this unlikely duo shares a common goal.