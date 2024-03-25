What It Was Really Like For White House Decorator Michael Smith To Work With The Obamas

When you think about White House decor, something that often comes to mind is the holidays — like when the 2021 White House Christmas decorations had X, formerly known as Twitter, in a tizzy. But decorating the presidential residence goes far beyond seasonal work. White House decorator Michael S. Smith opened up about working with Former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama and confirmed it was an overwhelmingly positive experience.

Smith was the interior decorator (or "decorator in chief") for all eight years of the Obamas' tenure. He even co-wrote a book about that time entitled "Designing History: The Extraordinary Art & Style of the Obama White House." Smith first arrived at the country's most famous house on the day of Barack's 2009 inauguration, telling CNN: "You're given all sorts of research material [...] You have photos and diagrams, but you don't really know what's going on in the rooms until you show up." The interior designer also mentioned that the rooms on the upper levels of the White House were taller than he expected.

Smith noted that remnants of the former presidents could be seen as he worked on the project, something Barack and Michelle were mindful of. "Being so incredibly interested in history in general, I think they were unbelievably respectful of what existed before," he acknowledged. "They were so thoughtful and so appreciative of the fact that this wasn't their house, it was the country's house — America's house."