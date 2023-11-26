Pax Jolie-Pitt Reportedly Directed An Angry Father's Day Message To Dad Brad
With all of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's legal drama around their divorce and the subsequent divvying of their assets, it's unsurprising that the six children they raised together were also caught in the contentious crossfire. And while the Jolie-Pitt children's lavish lives are typically kept private, screenshots of what is believed to be Pax Jolie-Pitt's unlisted Instagram account obtained by the Daily Mail may reveal what the ex-couple's second eldest son really thinks about his superstar adopted dad.
Pax, who Jolie adopted from a Vietnamese orphanage in 2007 when he was 3 years old, reportedly posted the fiery message to his private social media account in 2020 for Father's Day. In the post, "Happy Father's Day to this world class a**hole," was written over a photo of Pitt at the Oscars. "You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person."
A specific reason for the seething Instagram post wasn't given, though one could assume it was sparked by the events that occurred over the several years of Pax's adoptive parents' tumultuous split. It's also possible Pitt's 2020 Oscars speech was an instigating factor.
Pax Jolie-Pitt's post came after his father thanked him in his Oscars speech
The photo used in the scathing Instagram post was of Brad Pitt at the 2020 Academy Awards, during which he thanked his six children in his acceptance speech for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Pitt ended his speech with a shout-out to his children, saying he adored them and that they "color everything I do."
Pax Jolie-Pitt, however, did not seem to return the sentiment. "You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence," continued the text on the photo. "You will never understand the damage to my family because you're incapable of doing so. You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday."
Indeed, Brad Pitt's relationship with his six children has been rocky at best amid his ongoing legal battles with Jolie. In addition to Pax, Jolie and Pitt shared custody of two other adopted children, Maddox and Zahara, and three biological children, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. As the two oldest boys, Pax and Maddox formed a close bond that only grew stronger after reports of a physical altercation in the family broke in 2016.
It's unclear whether Pax will ever reconnect with his father, Brad Pitt
Court filings pertaining to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's winery revealed stunning accusations against Pitt made by Jolie. Per Jolie's testimony, Pitt engaged in a physical altercation with their eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, and one other unnamed child while on a private flight. The filing also stated that Pitt poured beer and wine on Jolie and the children. The FBI investigated the abuse allegations, but no criminal charges were filed, per NPR.
Pax's reported claims that Jolie and Pitt's four youngest children "tremble in fear" when around their father seems to echo the allegations that the FBI later dismissed. "[Jolie and the children] were all frightened," Jolie's complaint said. "Many were crying." Jolie and the children then remained quietly beneath blankets as they continued their plane ride. The "Lara Croft" actor filed for divorce from Pitt five days after the alleged fight, which also marked the beginning of Pitt's estrangement from Maddox and Pax.
An inside source told US Weekly in 2019 that Pitt considered his estrangement from Pax "a tremendous loss" and that when Maddox began attending university overseas, "Brad [was] also hopeful that Pax [would] also be interested in reconnecting without the influence of his older brother." But based on the sentiment from Pax's reported Instagram post the following year, it doesn't seem like he is willing to make that happen anytime soon.