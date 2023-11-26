Pax Jolie-Pitt Reportedly Directed An Angry Father's Day Message To Dad Brad

With all of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's legal drama around their divorce and the subsequent divvying of their assets, it's unsurprising that the six children they raised together were also caught in the contentious crossfire. And while the Jolie-Pitt children's lavish lives are typically kept private, screenshots of what is believed to be Pax Jolie-Pitt's unlisted Instagram account obtained by the Daily Mail may reveal what the ex-couple's second eldest son really thinks about his superstar adopted dad.

Pax, who Jolie adopted from a Vietnamese orphanage in 2007 when he was 3 years old, reportedly posted the fiery message to his private social media account in 2020 for Father's Day. In the post, "Happy Father's Day to this world class a**hole," was written over a photo of Pitt at the Oscars. "You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person."

A specific reason for the seething Instagram post wasn't given, though one could assume it was sparked by the events that occurred over the several years of Pax's adoptive parents' tumultuous split. It's also possible Pitt's 2020 Oscars speech was an instigating factor.