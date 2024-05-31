Trump Uses Age In Bizarre Ploy For Pity After Guilty Verdict (Biden, Get Your Screen Record Ready)

For the record, Donald Trump is 77 years old, and his former CFO Allen Weisselberg, is actually younger than him at 76. Regardless, in his speech, Trump clearly wanted the audience to take pity on Weisselberg for receiving a jail sentence at his age. "He's 77 years old. Now, normally I'd say that's an old guy, but I don't feel 77," Trump said (via YouTube) as he threw his sympathy plea right out the window. "Nobody ever says that about me ... they just don't say that about me, but maybe I'm better off that way." This tangent not only had nothing to do with his point, but also contradicted his sentiment that Weisselberg's sentence was unfair because he's old.

Whether Trump feels 77 years old or not, he is, and that puts him a whopping 22 years older than the median age of the presidents of the United States at the time of their inauguration. However, old age is a common theme heading into the 2024 election. Joe Biden is the oldest president ever elected at 78 and will beat his own record should he win another term; he'll be 82 during the 2025 inauguration. Trump has, of course, not let Biden forget his age over the years, and has often poked fun at him. Yet, it's worth noting that should Trump win the 2025 election, he'll be the same age as Biden was the first time around.