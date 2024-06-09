How Priscilla Block's Life Changed After Meeting Taylor Swift

Country-pop-rock singer Priscilla Block used TikTok to get her music out there and build a fanbase, and her efforts earned her a record deal with UMG Nashville back in 2020. However, before then, things weren't so easy. In a 2022 interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Block spoke about how much she was struggling to pave her own way in the industry before meeting Taylor Swift, which was a game changer for her and her music career.

When she crossed paths with the "Fortnight" singer, Block was about 18 and had been in Nashville for almost a year after growing up in North Carolina. She told Clarkson that she was "crumbling day by day" as she wasn't making any progress in turning music into a full-time job. Block recalled speaking to her sister on the phone about how she felt lost. She knew it would be fine if she decided to move back home and had nearly resigned herself to doing just that. However, after work that same day, Block was wearing a Swift-themed shirt and met the icon herself.

"And she was just driving by and saw me standing there and was like, 'Hey! I love your shirt!'" Block recalled, excited about the memory. Clarkson — who is friends with Swift — felt it was some kind of divine intervention, since Block had been close to stopping pursuing music. The "Getting Even" singer continued, "Oh, it was crazy. I'm like, 'I'm quitting my job, I'm quitting school, and I'm gonna go figure this out. I don't know how to do it, but I'm gonna figure it out.'"

